The ACC announced Tuesday it’s mixing up how its schedule looks for the foreseeable future.

The conference will now use a 3-5-5 system in which each team will play three “primary” opponents each season while playing each of the other 10 teams twice — once at home and once away — in a four-year period.

If the Big Ten adopts this format, then Penn State will be given three teams it will play annually for four seasons.

The Nittany Lions could play any three teams, but there are only three teams that will have the best storylines.

Here are the three teams that would be the best for the blue and white’s three primary opponents.

Ohio State

Penn State already plays Ohio State every year with the current Big Ten scheduling format, and that should continue.

The Nittany Lions and the Buckeyes have produced some of the best games in recent years.

In the past six years, three of their last six matchups have been decided by one score and two of them by just one point.

Ohio State has been dominant in recent years, but there have been numerous times when the scales could easily have tilted toward Penn State.

Other than the close battles, the games have had major ranking implications attached to them.

There have been 22 matchups where both Penn State and Ohio State were ranked, and five times, there has been a No. 1 team in the tilt.

The matchup between the blue and white and the scarlet and gray has had major College Football Playoff implications along with Big Ten Championship stakes.

For years to come, Penn State and Ohio State keep making exciting matchups for fans.

The Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions gave the college football world the kick-six when Penn State blocked a field goal for the go-ahead touchdown in 2016 to knock off No. 2 Ohio State.

Among other classics, the pair was also responsible for Ohio State’s comeback in 2017 after Penn State running back Saquon Barkley returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

There’s no question these two titans need to play every season.

Michigan

Penn State-Michigan is the student section's most-wanted game.

The Wolverines are not the Nittany Lions' given rival, but over the years, the two clans have developed some bad blood.

It doesn’t matter the sport, Penn State-Michigan produces some of the best games year in and year out.

In the past 10 years, there have been no more even teams than the blue and white and the blue and maize.

The series is tied 5-5 in their past 10 meetings, with Michigan tying the series in 2021 on a 21-17 victory.

There are a couple of moments that stand out in recent years, like Michigan calling a timeout before the game started in White Out conditions and Allen Robinson’s catch in 2013.

Along with the history, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and James Franklin both have things to prove after signing monster contracts.

The Wolverines did make the College Football Playoff in 2022 but lost 34-11 as the higher seed to Georgia.

Franklin has yet to make the College Football Playoff, still needing to get over the hump.

Each year, Penn State-Michigan creates entertainment, and if Penn State doesn’t play Michigan, the students at Happy Valley may not know what to do with themselves.

Maryland

Maryland is Penn State’s given rival, and the Nittany Lions have shown their dominance over them.

The rivalry between the two teams dates back to their first meeting in 1917 when Penn State set the standard, beating the Terps 57-0.

In 2019, Maryland decided to give students the Friday of gameday off so they could be well rested for their game against Penn State later on in the evening.

However, the Penn State students took that personally and decided to have their own White Out — just in College Park, Maryland.

The student section showed up and so did Franklin’s squad.

Penn State dropped 59 points on the Terrapins with the defense also doing its part in holding Maryland to a goose egg.

Maryland hasn’t been a threat to Penn State in their 44 meetings, only winning three times, including during the coronavirus-impacted 2020 season.

The Nittany Lions need a free game every season to boost their ego, and Maryland has been that team.

Being that the Terrapins are Penn State’s given rival and how dominant the Nittany Lions have been, they need Maryland to be one of the three teams.

