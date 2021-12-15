In-state recruiting, strong relationships helped build historic 2022 Penn State football signing class

Penn State kept a strong handle on the recruiting path for the class of 2022 for months.

On Wednesday, the Nittany Lions inked 23 players during National Signing Day, and the coaching staff couldn’t be more excited to unveil the No. 6-ranked 2022 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports.

But what makes this recruiting class different from those in recent memory?

According to James Franklin and his staff, the class of 2022 possesses a bevy of players with leadership and talent as well as an unbreakable bond between the players.

“This class is special in more ways than just how many stars they have,” offensive recruiting coordinator/wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield said. “There were multiple times when other programs, knowing that they were committed to us, hit them up, tried to do silent visits and sneaky stuff behind our backs.

“Luckily, we have built some really good relationships — the guys built relationships with each other that they held true.”

Franklin and company signed 12 offensive players, 10 defensive players and one specialist. Ten of those commitments will enroll early during the upcoming Spring semester at Penn State.

Four of those early enrollees come on the offensive side of the ball, starting with quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula as well as running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton.

Franklin said 5-star Allar and 3-star Pribula “have more similarities” than differences, and he’s excited that both will embrace competition from each other as well as the quarterbacks already in the program.

“I think we’re in a healthy position at the quarterback spot,” Franklin said. “I’m really proud of both of them and how they handled the entire situation throughout the entire process. Both have been big-time leaders in the class as well. Both of them have a lot of traits that you look for and desire.”

Following a regular season in which the running back room didn't meet expectations, the Nittany Lions signed two 4-star ball carriers in Allen and Singleton, both of whom seem poised to have immediate impacts for the blue and white.

“Every guy we recruit, we recruit with the mentality that they’re going to come in and play,” Franklin said. “They’ve still got to go out and earn the job, but both of them have impressive backgrounds.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Franklin raved about the tandem and said he “doesn’t know if there’s a better running back class signed in the country,” because of their different statures and playing styles. Singleton was the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year, and Allen was a highly productive goal-line threat at IMG Academy.

“We’re super excited about getting them,” Franklin said “We’ve got a lot of work to do between now and then, but it should be exciting. Nick being named Gatorade National Player of the Year, it’s pretty cool. We’ve got a really good history with keeping running backs in the state of Pennsylvania.”

Singleton, a Reading, Pennsylvania, native — along with York, Pennsylvania, native Pribula — highlight a group of nine homegrown players in the most-recent signing class.

One of Franklin’s main goals since the day he accepted the head-coaching job at Penn State was to recruit the state well and keep the best players Pennsylvania has to offer at home.

While the path to achieving that goal became rocky at times, with highly touted in-state recruits such as Cal Haladay and Julian Fleming committing to other Big Ten schools, Franklin and his staff showcased their hard work regarding in-state recruiting with the 2022 class.

“We’re very pleased with the amount of success we’ve had this year to stay in Pennsylvania,” Franklin said. “The state of Pennsylvania is always going to be a priority for us with the high school coaches and the prospects that we have. You’ve got to do great in the region as well.”

One region of the Keystone state in which Penn State recruited heavily was Philadelphia, as four players hail from either the inner city or surrounding suburbs.

Franklin praised the work done by associate head coach/defensive recruiting coordinator/cornerbacks coach Terry Smith and graduate assistant Deion Barnes within the city of Brotherly Love.

“We've had some players that we wanted to get but weren't able to,” Franklin said. “Being able to recruit the entire state is critical to our success. If you look at the number of players coming out of the state, Philadelphia has really grown. There are some really strong high school programs. We want to continue to do a great job there.”

Smith’s recruiting assignment was switched from Western Pennsylvania to Philadelphia so he can draw on his roots from coaching at Temple while Barnes hails from the city.

Together, the pair spearheaded the recruiting of three Philadelphia natives and one Downingtown, Pennsylvania, resident.

“We communicate about everything — the guys in the city and whether we like them or not,” Smith said. “He knows more people in the city. We’re constantly talking. We’re constantly on the phone with these prospects together.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE