Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class grew to 13 when it earned a commitment from 3-star defensive lineman Tyriq Blanding, New York’s No. 1 prospect, on Friday.

As 247Sports’ No. 8 recruiting class in the country, the Nittany Lions’ 2022 class set the bar extremely high for what James Franklin is able to do off of the field.

Against all odds, his 2023 class is shaping up to be just as good, if not better than its predecessor.

There were several reasons Penn State recruited so well in the 2022 cycle. The most obvious: dominating the state.

After racking up seven high profile in-state prospects in 2018, arguably the best of Franklin’s tenure, Penn State saw a major dip in in-state recruiting over the next three cycles.

What was a 30% in-state recruiting percentage in 2018 turned to 18% the next year, then 20% after that and 25% in 2021.

In 2022, Franklin and company shattered their previous in-state recruiting rate, with 40% of the team’s 23 commitments coming from Pennsylvania, raking in three of the top five players in the state.

At 38% with likely half of the class already committed, Penn State’s 2023 cycle is keeping a consistent in-state recruiting rate.

Two of Pennsylvania’s top five prospects — offensive lineman J’ven Williams and edge rusher Jameial Lyons, the Nos. 1 and 5 prospects in the state, respectively — have already committed.

In the coming month, another is likely to follow.

While Franklin has sustained his load of criticism for Penn State’s on-field performance (or lack thereof) over the past couple of seasons, very few can question his ability to recruit over that timeline.

But it’s not just Franklin, it’s an entire staff, many of whom aren’t known by name to the common fan.

Aside from in-state recruiting, Penn State’s staff has done an incredible job at picking out prospects early in their college recruitment, and they’ve done so often — in other words, scouting.

As with life, sports can oftentimes be a gamble. Coaches can’t play scared while choosing to take risks in games, and the same goes for the front office when recruiting.

The Nittany Lions took a gamble when they offered little-known 3-star quarterback Drew Allar on Jan. 30, 2021, whose top offers at the time were from Iowa and Iowa State.

Within months, Allar’s stock began to grow and continued until he officially moved onto Penn State’s campus. By then, he was known as one of the top quarterback prospects in the country, given a 5-star grade by 247Sports.

The same type of trajectory was seen in Kaden Saunders — the Nittany Lions’ first committed prospect in 2022. Ranked No. 170 overall at the time of his commitment in July 2020, Saunders quickly rose up the rankings, finishing at No. 55.

When the aforementioned Lyons was offered by Penn State in July 2021, just his third Division I offer, he hadn’t even cracked the rankings.

A 3-star at the time of his commitment, Lyons has since grown exponentially, now a 4-star prospect and one of the top five prospects in Pennsylvania.

Blanding, the team’s most recent commitment, may be ranked No. 743 in the country right now, but that could change soon.

A quick but powerful defensive lineman, Blanding doesn’t move like most others on the interior.

Much like Penn State freshman Zane Durant, Blanding uses his bulky size to his advantage to get into the backfield with ease.

With just under a year left in this recruiting cycle, there’s a ton of room for Blanding and other commitments to develop. With a good track record over the past couple of years, the Nittany Lions could very well find some more diamonds in the rough in 2023.

