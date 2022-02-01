Penn State has added yet another walk-on player to its 2022 recruiting class.

Defensive end Samuel Siafa announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter on Monday morning. He had recently narrowed his decision down to just Penn State and Oklahoma State.

From Downingtown West High School, Siafa played beside Penn State signee Drew Shelton this past season. He stands at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds.

Siafa will join the blue and white as a walk-on, turning down a Division-I scholarship offer from Valparaiso.

