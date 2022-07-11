Penn State’s running back group, known as the "LawnBoyz," picked up another member on Monday.

Scranton, Pennsylvania, native London Montgomery announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions in an announcement at his high school. He’s listed as a 4-star running back, which is a bump in his rankings after recently being deemed a 3-star.

Montgomery is the first of his position for Penn State’s class of 2023 recruiting class, which is currently ranked sixth in the country. He last took an official visit to Happy Valley on June 17.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound ball carrier is currently listed as the No. 7 overall player in Pennsylvania and chose the blue and white over Virginia Tech and Boston College.

