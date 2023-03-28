It’s almost sacrilegious to question the legitimacy of a Penn State linebacker corps, a position with a storied history across generations, but that’s just the spot the group was in entering last season.

Led by then-first-year position coach, defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, the Nittany Lions were down two of three starting linebackers from the year prior. This created uncertainty for a historic unit that’d helped develop a pair of Pro Football Hall of Famers and a handful of NFL stars.

But, sure enough, in came a new group of playmakers, Diaz being one. Abdul Carter dazzled as one of the nation’s top freshmen while Curtis Jacobs shined as a consistent and vocal leader.

The question marks, for the most part, have all but simmered concerning the group.

“This time last year, the linebacker room was the big weakness,” Diaz said on Tuesday. “Well, funny how things change in 12 months time.”

Turning back the clock to last March, Carter hadn’t even arrived on campus. When he did, he stood at 6-foot-3, 233 pounds, a bold stature for an 18 year old without any workout experience with a college trainer.

His advanced frame made it difficult for James Franklin to keep him off the field, giving him time as soon as Week 1 and a starting job by Week 7.

Despite leading the team with 6.5 sacks and finishing second with 10.5 tackles for loss, Carter’s development is only just beginning.

Now, he weighs 249, already four pounds heavier than Micah Parsons was at the end of his college career.

“He’s put on good weight and he’s carrying it well right now,” Franklin said. “So at the end of the day, the reality is as big as you can get and still keep your speed and quickness, it's a weapon. So right now he seems to be doing a good job with it.”

Opposite Carter on the outside will be Jacobs, an All-Big Ten honorable mention this past season, set for a third year as a starter this fall.

With a move from Will (weak-side) to Sam (strong-side) linebacker last offseason, Jacobs brings a versatile skill set that allows him to play anywhere he’s needed, a handy tool if injuries or scheme changes arise.

“I try to make myself flexible,” Jacobs said. “I’m going to do whatever it takes to get the best three linebackers on the field, so if that means playing Mike, Will or Sam, I’m going to do that.”

While questions of the unit’s on-field abilities have all but passed, a competition is still in the works at Mike (middle) linebacker between junior Tyler Elsdon and redshirt sophomore Kobe King.

Elsdon started all 13 games last season, recording 44 tackles and three tackles for loss. But a breakthrough spring and camp for King, who split snaps with Elsdon after a competition throughout last offseason, could make things interesting.

“I think that competition is going to continue and I don't know that it'll be much different from where it was a year ago in terms of the competition,” Diaz said. “You've got two guys who have played a lot of ball, but you can see the difference in confidence in Kobe King now and where he was still, at times, behind in terms of calling the fronts and alignments.”

Regardless of who starts Week 1, it’s becoming clear to Diaz and Franklin that linebacker is likely going to be one of its strongest units entering the fall.

From Carter to Jacobs to Elsdon to King, as well as two freshmen in Tony Rojas and Ta’Mere Robinson who are “getting better and better everyday,” Diaz said, Penn State’s historic position looks to be in good hands at this point in the spring.

“We're always going to be trying to find a way to get our best 11 guys on the field,” Diaz said. “But I just know, from where we were a year ago, having guys that have done it and have the confidence that they can do it in the Big Ten, it’s a lot different than where we were standing this time last year.”