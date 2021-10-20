Much like Penn State, Week 7 opponent Illinois will also be without one of its top playmakers on the defensive end for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.
Linebacker Jake Hansen announced Wednesday via Twitter that he will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury suffered in the second quarter of the Illinois matchup with Wisconsin last week.
So much love for the Orange and Blue🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/rNLTo9Al2M— Jake Hansen (@Juggs35) October 20, 2021
Hansen, a senior, finishes his career as a three-time captain, while having led the Illini in tackles in both 2018 and 2020.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
Former Penn State star Grant Haley has been searching for a new NFL home for a while, but th…