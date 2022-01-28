As of 2020, less than 2% of high school athletes play varsity sports at a Division I program in college.

Within that 2%, an even smaller number of athletes forgo their final five months of high school to begin college a semester early.

At Penn State, nine members of the Nittany Lions’ No. 6 2022 recruiting class made the early jump from high school to college and are already in the front row, 10 minutes early and setting the standard for “@coachjfranklin.”

For the parents of some of those nine, enrolling early hasn’t come without difficulties and unique experiences, but the decision to enroll in college early was years in the making for most, and it shows just how hard their sons have worked to get here.

Wide receiver Kaden Saunders, according to his father Anthony Saunders, brought about the idea of leaving high school early during his junior year, which came in handy when making sure he was on track to do so.

It helps that Kaden was the first commit in the 2022 class, pledging his talents to the Nittany Lions all the way back in July 2020.

“He wanted to get a head start on the whole college process,” Anthony told The Daily Collegian. “He wanted to get used to the campus — get used to taking college courses, get in the weight room and learn the playbook as early as possible in hopes that he could get on the field in the fall. That’s what he worked toward in high school.”

For fellow wide receiver Omari Evans and his family, the Penn State staff brought up early enrollment throughout the recruiting process, giving him and his mother, Dorian Evans, enough time to talk about the “pros and cons” of entering college early.

“It was a question that I asked Penn State,” Dorian told the Collegian. “He was ready for it. Him getting out early was something that never crossed my mind, but once we sat down and weighed out the pros and cons, he was all for it.”

The days leading up to departing for State College were filled with family time and packing.

Dorian threw Omari a surprise graduation and birthday party, while defensive tackle Zane Durant and his family — natives of Lake Nona, Florida — had to ship packages to State College and planned to do most of their shopping locally.

“It was kind of hectic for me,” Rojina Durant, Zane’s mother, told the Collegian. “He has three older siblings, so we knew what to get, but it was different for this one. I didn’t buy anything up front because we were flying in. I felt like I wasn’t prepared.”

But Durant, Evans, Saunders and the rest of their counterparts were about to start a new chapter in their lives — and their families couldn’t hold back their positive emotions.

“It was pure excitement,” Zane’s father, Marcus Durant, said. “He was extremely excited to be on campus. He didn’t sleep very much. This is big time. I was excited for the cold environment.”

The move-in process began on Jan. 9 as liaisons helped the freshmen settle into their new home before meeting the coaching staff for lunch and taking a tour of campus.

And slowly but surely, the families began to bid farewell to their sons.

Anthony’s goodbye to Kaden came sooner than others, as he spent the weekend with his daughter at a track meet, but the two still got to spend time together before Anthony needed to leave.

“I stopped the van he was in with some of the other players on their way to the [HUB-Robeson Center] as I was walking out to the car,” Anthony said. “We just saw each other briefly, then he was whisked away, and I hopped in the car and drove home to Columbus.”

A planned meeting with Zane fell through before the Durants returned to the airport to fly home on Jan. 14, which fueled an emotional time at the airport for Rojina — but she felt “comfortable” with where her son decided to attend school.

“After Wednesday, our communication and time together was very limited,” Rojina said. “I thought I was fine with that until I got to the airport and broke down.”

“Zane always wanted to go to a Power Five university,” Marcus said. “That’s been his dream. When we came on the recruiting visits, did the White Out game and met his classmates that came in in January — it seemed like a family. The transition was simple for him.”

Dorian stayed in State College until Jan. 11. She, her mother and Omari had lunch at Applebee’s and picked up a final few things at Walmart before the dreaded departure back home to Killeen, Texas.

“When we took him back to his dorm, that’s when the tears really started to flow,” Dorian said. “I remember him hugging me — I remember getting ready to let go, and he didn’t let go. That made me hold him even tighter.”

Staying in the loop with their sons has proven to be challenging for the parents due to the demands of being a student-athlete, but the early enrollees find time to stay in contact with their parents.

“I try not to bug him as a parent,” Dorian said. “This morning he sent me a video, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I had a really good workout.’ I’m appreciative that he hasn’t forgotten about me.”

While they enjoy the little moments they get to stay in the loop regarding the college process, the parents know their sons need to focus on the opportunities in front of them at Penn State

“We text him almost every day,” Anthony said. “We don’t want to talk every day because we want him to adjust to being away.”

An even smaller percentage of that small 2%, these nine new Penn State freshmen have a rare opportunity ahead of them.

“As a parent, I did my job,” Dorian said. “He did everything he was supposed to do. I’m so proud of him — I think about it all the time. He’s such a great kid. This is what it looks like if you have a plan and you work with the plan. It’s surreal.”

“He has all the resources in the world to make sure he’s successful,” Anthony said. “We are extremely proud of him. We understand that the position he’s in isn’t something that everyone gets to do.”

