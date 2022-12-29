Penn State already has some high expectations to live up to next year, and its 2022 season hasn’t even concluded.

Juice Scruggs, one of the nation’s top centers, announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft last week but will play in the Rose Bowl, a game he said would provide “momentum” for next season with a win.

“We’ve got some great young talent, and that would just be some momentum for them to just go forward,” Scruggs said Thursday morning. “Me personally, I'm calling it now. I think they're gonna reach the playoffs next year.”

With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams in 2024, a playoff appearance seems inevitable for the Nittany Lions in the coming seasons, but achieving the feat for the first time in the last year of a four-team format would certainly set them on an adequate trajectory.

In outlining a path to next year’s playoff, Scruggs wasn’t alone in his remarks — Penn State’s players, such as tight end Theo Johnson, seem to truly believe that their team will compete amongst the best in the country.

“I think I agree with Juice,” Johnson said. “I think our team next year has a lot of potential, obviously. Everyone has seen our freshmen have done great things… it’s not going to be easy, but I think we have the potential to be the best in the country.”

Freshman running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen took the Big Ten by storm this season, each posting over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and over 10 touchdowns. Meanwhile, freshman linebacker Abdul Carter led the team in sacks and tackles for loss en route to being named one of five finalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

While the Nittany Lion defense and run game are expected to find success again, the most lingering question mark on the team’s roster is that of soon-to-be sophomore quarterback Drew Allar, who appeared in nine games but never attempted more than 12 passes in a given outing.

Allar, similar to his predecessor Sean Clifford, will garner a bright spotlight as soon as he speaks to the media for the first time.

“He works really hard, he does the little things right,” Clifford said. “He puts in the extra work. He's in the film room when I'm in there, which is late nights, early mornings, whatever it might be.

“I think that he's definitely picked it up and really learned how to learn, which is a key, something that a lot of people just don't really dive into until they're later in their years.”

Penn State’s future success is not only contingent on the fact that it had a number of freshmen contributors this season, it’s more so that those contributors have learned how to adjust to the speed of college football and improve in the process.

Similar to Clifford’s observations of Allar and fellow freshman quarterback Beau Pribula — the expected backup next fall — Scruggs has also seen a growing IQ for the game among the freshman offensive linemen, particularly tackle Drew Shelton and guard Vega Ioane.

“It's easy to teach guys that know how to learn, and I feel like Drew and Vega, they came in, and they knew how to learn,” Scruggs said. “Like they just don't say anything. They listen and pay attention, and that's how it’s supposed to be.”

It wasn’t until about midway through his freshman year that Scruggs said he “learned how to learn,” but ultimately found his groove after following the lead of former Nittany Lions turned current NFL players like Trace McSorley, Ryan Bates and Will Fries.

With the high level of understanding that Penn State’s incoming second-year players already possess, given how he’s taught them to learn and then lead, it’s hard for Scruggs not to expect the most from them in the near future.

“I just think if they can do that to the next freshmen that come up, this program’s gonna take off.”

