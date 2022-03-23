‘I’m winning this damn thing’ | Penn State football's Alan Zemaitis uses life experience in recruiting

Alan Zemaitis knew he possessed leadership qualities from a young age.

He put those skills to use throughout his playing career at Penn State as well as in the NFL and Canadian Football League.

When he hung up his cleats for good, Zemaitis utilized his leadership skills in the coaching ranks, holding positions at both the high school and collegiate levels.

Just as people told Zemaitis he’d be a great on-field coach, he was told he should try his hand at recruiting as well.

After learning the “dos and don’ts” of recruiting throughout his nine years on Susquehanna University’s football staff, Zemaitis found his way back to Happy Valley as the assistant recruiting coordinator for Penn State in March 2021.

The Rochester, New York, native said he envisioned himself playing at the highest level of college football, which he made a reality when he committed to Penn State.

“I started going to Penn State football camps,” Zemaitis told The Daily Collegian. “I didn’t know too much about Penn State. My father did, but I didn’t know too much about it. I just thought it was a cool thing to get involved in when I was 14 and 15.”

Zemaitis played in Happy Valley under Joe Paterno from 2001-2005, earning three-All Big Ten selections, two Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist nods — given to the country’s top defensive back — and an AP All-American selection.

After enduring three losing seasons in his first four years of college, Zemaitis displayed determination to redirect the program back on the winning path in his fifth year, according to former Penn State teammate and defensive back Justin King.

King described Zemaitis as a “real” leader who gained everyone’s respect on the team.

“The way he operated in the meetings was the way he played — with a serious demeanor,” King told the Collegian. “When he spoke, everyone opened their ears.”

Part of a talented freshman class that included Deon Butler, Derrick Williams and Sean Lee, King credited Zemaitis’ senior class for accepting the newcomers to build the best team possible.

“I came in as a freshman, and he was a fifth-year senior, so it was definitely a mentor, big brother type of role, and he was very encouraging,” King said. “Understanding that we were going to play as freshmen, they were like, ‘We’ve got to get these guys ready to play right now.’

“It gave me a lot of confidence to play at a high level early because he was saying how ahead of the curve I was. He was very encouraging.”

Through the combination of newcomers and veterans, Penn State rolled to an 11-1 record and an Orange Bowl win in 2005. Zemaitis finished his redshirt-senior season ranked No. 4 in program history with 12 career interceptions.

Following the season, Zemaitis accomplished an unplanned goal — playing professional football.

Zemaitus was drafted in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who later released him after one season.

Following his time in the NFL, he played with the Hamilton Tiger Cats in the CFL for the 2008 season.

Once his short playing career ended, Zemaitis returned to his family in Tampa to begin a new chapter of his career in football — coaching and recruiting.

Zemaitis served as the defensive backs coach at East Lake High School in Tarpon Springs, Florida, where he unexpectedly coached some of the most talented high school players in the country.

“I didn’t know at the time that the team I was coaching was loaded,” Zemaitis said. “Not just with Division-I talent — NFL talent. I had a really good experience. We won a lot of games.”

Coaching professional standouts such as the Los Angeles Rams’ tight end Tyler Higbee, former Clemson wide receiver and program leader in receptions Artavis Scott, as well as new Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole, Zemaitis gained immediate experience coaching high-level players early in their careers.

Additionally, Zemaitis gained time in the recruiting realm as an evaluator at the Schuman’s National Underclassmen Combine, where he worked with the defensive backs.

Experiences at East Lake and the combine propelled him closer to the next step, which was coaching at the college level.

With Zemaitis and his wife looking to start a family, the former Penn State defensive back began applying for jobs at colleges in Pennsylvania, which led to him to an intern role at Susquehanna in 2012 under former head coach and Susquehanna Hall of Famer Steve Briggs.

Zemaitis climbed the coaching ranks throughout his nine years at Susquehanna, ending his tenure as the special teams coordinator and safeties coach. He felt his playing experiences at Penn State and the professional level earned him respect from his coworkers.

On the flip side, the former Riverhawk staff member said he was surrounded by a “bunch of head coaches” from whom he gained knowledge based on their football experiences, ranging from playing at low collegiate levels or not playing football in college at all.

“I soaked all that up,” Zemaitis said. “I just wanted to be valued and enjoy what I did every day for nine years. When I got there, we weren’t winning, and then we became one of the best defenses in the country.”

Zemaitis dabbled in the recruiting realm at a deeper level at Susquehanna, a place where he developed a passion for seeking out the best players for the program.

Drawing on his own experience working in the recruiting department at Penn State, King said it’s “extremely important” to not only “project” players correctly but have constructive conversations as well, all of which he noted Zemaitis executes.

“Having the critical view as a high-level player that AZ was, he did see a lot of football,” King said. “The benefit AZ has is understanding the essence and makeup a player needs to be successful. Combining those two and using his charisma and personality to lead guys to the school, that background leads him well.”

As a biracial man who had experience with multiple “living environments” growing up, from the suburbs to more urban areas, Zemaitis said relating to recruits came easily for him.

“When I started coaching at the collegiate level, I learned a lot of the dos and don'ts,” Zemaitis said. “Recruiting came naturally because I played this game at all levels, and I’ve always been a captain. I can relate to all types of people.”

Throughout Zemaitis’ time at Susquehanna, the defense saw increased success, landing 15 All-Centennial Conference defensive back selections, including seven first-teamers, along with three Centennial-MAC Bowls and 46 victories.

However, Zemaitis developed a desire for a change of scenery when he felt he accomplished everything possible at Susquehanna.

“I knew we were going to be winning a lot of games there for many years because of the roster that we built and the support we had at Susquehanna,” Zemaitis said. “I couldn’t grow anymore, and I got to a point where I wanted to grow.”

Time away from the game during the pandemic allowed Zemaitis to consider what the next step could be in his career.

His alma mater came to mind immediately.

Zemaitis initially inquired about the open safeties coach position but came to realize it was filled by his “idol,” Anthony Poindexter.

“I wore No. 3 in high school because of Anthony Poindexter,” Zemaitis said. “I asked [James] Franklin about [coaching safeties], and I knew I was late on that, and I knew that was going to be a stretch for me being a Division III coach to all of a sudden being a coach at Penn State.”

But Franklin didn’t quit on Zemaitis, asking the former Nittany Lion about his interest in a position within the recruiting department.

When the time came to interview for the position, Zemaitis knew the job was his.

“If that was going to be available and if I had the chance to interview, I knew I was going to get it,” Zemaitis said. “If I have a chance in anything and if I feel passionate about it in my heart, ain’t nobody beating me out. That’s been the story of my life…

“I’m telling my wife, ‘Get your bags packed because I’m winning this damn thing.’”

The thought of returning to Penn State amazed Zemaitis, and he couldn’t contain his excitement.

“When [Franklin] called me, I still remember that he was going to offer me the job,” Zemaitis said. “It was crazy. I’m actually about to be back at my alma mater.”

When King learned of Zemaitis’ opportunity to work at Penn State, he knew it’d be a perfect fit for his former teammate.

“It was a dream opportunity for him,” King said. “It just lent well to what he does. Having invested interest in the success of the school where you saw your success and being able to identify proper targets and bring them into the class, I think is a purpose-driven mission that he could get behind.”

Zemaitis was hired in March 2021 as Penn State’s assistant recruiting coordinator, and he quickly said “I’m coming home to finish what I started in ‘05.”

Thank you Susquehanna Family for taking my family in and calling us your own.@FollowTheRuless @SUCoachPerk have been instrumental in my development as a professional I can’t thank you both enough. Susky Football I love you all! I’m coming home to finish what I started in 05’ WE R — Alan Zemaitis (@ZemaitisTouch_) March 11, 2021

Zemaitis raved about working closely with Penn State’s National Recruiting Coordinator Kenny Sanders, saying he’s “the best in the business” and always lends his recruiting knowledge whenever the former has questions. It has led to constant learning experiences since the two “work hand-in-hand.”

“I’ve learned a lot from him,” Zemaitis said. “We just click. He lowered my anxiety a little bit because I wanted to make an impact so bad. He allowed the transition for me to be seamless.”

Both with experience in Penn State’s program as players and recruiters, King and Zemaitis both said they believe their past has an impact on recruiting prospects to their alma mater.

When King worked in Penn State’s recruiting department from 2017-2019, he found that his experience in the blue and white allowed prospects to envision the possibilities for success during and after their time at Penn State.

King’s experience, in particular, led to commitments from highly touted players such as Micah Parsons and Joey Porter Jr.

“It’s a great opportunity to give tactical steps and best practices for guys trying to accomplish a dream,” King said. “Seeing someone that’s navigated and found peace in their career after football is very inspiring. Somebody that’s had great success where you're at is beneficial for players.”

Zemaitis’ illustrious career in the blue and white has provided a solid foundation for his conversations with recruits, including 2022 commitments like Mehki Flowers and Cristian Driver.

He has developed relationships with former and current defensive backs such as Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown and continues to be blown away by the performance of Penn State’s secondary.

“When I was in their shoes and there was somebody that played at Penn State, I always wanted to make sure that they know I’m holding it down,” Zemaitis said. “They will fight with every breath they have in order to win, and that’s all I ask is to never give up.”

Brown spoke on Zemaitis to the media in November 2021, calling him a leader as well as a model for success at Penn State and enjoys the conversations they have about the sport.

“He’s a mentor to all the safeties and defensive backs,” Brown said. “He’s always around and communicating with us. He’s just a great person all around. I think every day me and AZ have a conversation about football, what he expects and sees. He gives me his input, and I give mine. It’s just great conversations between the both of us.”

From the time he was playing in Beaver Stadium to going to work under Franklin and Sanders every day, Zemaitis remains proud to represent the tradition that goes along with Penn State football.

“I’m so fortunate because the standard in which Franklin runs this program is exactly what I would hope this program’s standard would be,” Zemaitis said. “I just enjoy working my butt off for the lettermen and Franklin. That’s what I think about every day when I walk through the doors here.”