Through the first five games of the 2021 season, Penn State looked about as good as any team in the country.

That is, with one major struggle: offensive production.

In life, there’s a balance to everything, and last season’s Nittany Lion offense was about as imbalanced as it could’ve been.

The passing game finished No. 4 in the Big Ten, while the ground game was good for No. 13, second to last. This, of course, goes hand in hand with the lack of offensive line production, which made Penn State the most-sacked offense in the conference.

For offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, his group’s struggles lie in the hands of inconsistency.

“We had some plays that you were like, ‘man,’ and then some plays just not [there],” Trautwein said last week. “But that's just part of growing and getting better.”

With the worst statistical offensive line in the conference in 2021 and one of the worst running back groups right behind it, it’s likely Penn State does improve in those areas this fall, especially with the rise of some new faces.

Interior lineman Sal Wormley was supposed to start at right guard last season before an injury ended his year before it began.

Wormley is set to be back this fall and is expected to retain or at least be a finalist for the starting right guard spot.

“He played a lot in the spring. He took a lot of reps and did a great job,” Trautwein said. “He's competing right now for the right guard spot, and he's taking that challenge. He's taken every day, and he's working his tail off.”

While Wormley’s starting spot seems like it may be locked up, given he had already earned it prior to last season, the second guard position is a little more unclear.

On one hand, there’s former 2021 top recruit Landon Tengwall. On the other hand is former FCS All-American and Cornell standout Hunter Nourzad, who just moved onto campus in May.

Tengwall played in only three games during his true-freshman season last fall but was one of Trautwein’s go-to guys off of the sideline for his versatility on the offensive line.

For the Outback Bowl, Tengwall played both right and left guard but was also the backup at right and left tackle.

“For those 15 [bowl game] practices… he ended up playing every single position every single day,” Trautwein said. “It's great for his development mentally as a football player, understanding the game.”

As for Nourzad, a graduate senior looking for one final season of eligibility to push him into NFL consideration, the experience is there, and it’ll likely be hard for Trautwein and James Franklin not to start him.

“He is a big, strong, powerful, thick guy. He tested really well, arriving on campus with his athleticism,” Franklin said. “He learns the playbook well, so that's been very impressive from our staff.”

As of right now, Caedan Wallace and Olu Fashanu have likely locked up the starting right and left tackle positions, respectively, while Juice Scruggs will command center.

Wormley, Tengwall, Nourzad, Golden Israel-Achumba and junior college transfer JB Nelson are all competing for the two guard spots.

It’s only June, and Penn State’s offensive line looks a whole lot better than it did at this point in the year last summer.

The same can be said for the running backs, having added two highly touted freshman ball carriers, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who were on campus for spring’s entirety.

“They’re really good,” Trautwein said. “Just because of their get off and their first step and the way they hit the holes, watching both of them after contact. Their vision is really great.”

A former 5-star recruit, Singleton has especially wowed Trautwein in just the few months he’s seen him up close.

“Nick is really fast,” Trautwein said. “He can get his top speed after three or four steps. He can get to a hole and burst through it.”

With the ground game in need of plenty of improvement by the fall, the fact that Singleton and Allen “don’t look like freshmen” to Trautwein is a promising sign of things to come, not just for this season but for others in the future.

Just how confident is Trautwein in the resurgence of Penn State’s run game in 2022?

“100%,” Trautwein said. “I know how to run the ball.”

