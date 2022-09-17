Questions are meant to be answered, and that’s just what Penn State’s defense did in its 41-12 victory over Auburn.

With a Tiger rushing attack viewed as one of the best in the country, some expected the Nittany Lions to get run over, especially given their struggles at middle linebacker over the first two games of the season.

That didn’t happen, with Penn State holding Auburn’s All-American running back Tank Bigsby to just nine attempts for 39 rushing yards.

“We emphasized it all week long to make them one-dimensional,” James Franklin said postgame. “There's some things that we have to get cleaned up in the passing game, but overall, that was the plan. We wanted this quarterback to be put in a position to have to beat us, and I think we did that.”

The quarterback in question? T.J. Finley, a 6-foot-7, 250 pound specimen, who struggles in the pocket but also rarely leaves it — that’s the job of Auburn’s other quarterback, Robby Ashford.

A two-quarterback system isn’t something teams see very often, but Penn State’s defense had a good look at both in the backfield, racking up six sacks on Saturday, one of which came from defensive end Adisa Isaac — his first in nearly two years.

“It was a weight off my back that I’ve been waiting for,” Isaac said. “It was great. Great energy, everybody fed off of it.”

Easing back into action following an achilles injury that kept him sidelined for last season’s entirety, Isaac looked about as healthy as ever against Auburn — tallying three tackles for loss on top of his sack, but said he’s still not back to 100%.

Following Penn State’s win over Ohio, Isaac said he was about 80-85% healthy. After Auburn, he said he’d still put himself in that range.

“I'm still playing through little nicks and bruises, but my guys keep me going,” Isaac said. “I didn't even think about what's going on with me, I just wanted to be out there on the field with my guys, and that's what happened.”

As for Isaac’s guys in the pass rushing sector, they showed up, especially Chop Robinson and freshman linebacker Abdul Carter, who call each other twins because they think they look alike in the face, Robinson said.

Whether in the face or on the field, Robinson and Carter worked some similar magic on Saturday, each forcing fumbles.

“He's so mature, picking things up quickly. He's fast, he's aggressive,” Franklin said of Carter. “There’s something about that No. 11.”

When starting strong-side linebacker Curtis Jacobs went down with a potential injury, headed to the medical tent for a look in the first quarter, Carter came right in like he never left.

That level of trust and confidence doesn’t happen often with true freshmen.

“I was just on the sideline, getting loosened up a little bit,” Jacobs said. “Obviously you don’t want that to happen, but it’s great to have a guy that’s just ready. He's running in there as soon as his opportunity comes.”

With the exception of his brief first-quarter hiatus, Jacobs also played about as well as he could have, tallying three tackles and picking up a sack of his own.

Playing so close to the ball, Jacobs was a major factor in stopping Bigsby and Auburn’s rushing attack.

“There were some plays where he snuck through because he's a great athlete, that’s going to happen,” Jacobs said. “But it was great for us to get vertical and make some plays.”

So moving forward, do questions still remain with Penn State’s linebacker core?

“I think we definitely saw something for sure,” Jacobs said. “Obviously, everyone was looking at us to deliver, and I feel like we delivered.”

