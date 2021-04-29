‘I’d do anything for him’ | Football hardly defines Mustipher brothers’ relationship

Walls, curtain rods, candleholders, couches and TVs.

If you walk into the Mustipher house, those are just a few of the things the family has had to repair over the years, thanks to brothers Sam and PJ’s everyday basketball, football and wrestling competitions.

When the two brothers were growing up, their father, also named Sam, said they were simply “wild and crazy little boys,” and all those repairs he had to make were a constant reminder they were always competing with each other around the house.

“If there was something that could be competed [in at] our house, then we did it,” the younger Sam told The Daily Collegian. “Whether it was football, going outside and playing basketball, who could pedal a bike faster, who could shoot more trash in the trash bin — everything was a competition. I think it really fueled most of our successes up to this point in our lives.”

Throughout their daily competitions, something started to click for each of the brothers.

According to their dad, he started to notice the culmination in their competitive drive as they got older and started to love the grind that was practice.

“I think the first thing was noticing how eager they were to go to practice to get better,” the elder Sam told the Collegian. “They would never rush us out the door for anything except to go to practice, and that was both of them. On gameday, there was no sleeping for either of them, but they enjoyed going to practice, working with their coaches and their teammates and just trying to get better at their craft.

“Those were the first key signs that I was like ‘Okay, football is going to be here to stay for a while.’”

Sam is the eldest brother by three years, so according to him, he “obviously” wins more competitions over PJ.

However, he also said the biggest thing he’s taken away from having his little brother push him throughout the years is to never back down from a challenge.

“Really, it’s just the ability not to shy away from competition,” Sam said. “To be used to having somebody who you can look at, there’s things that they’re gonna be better at than you. But there’s things that naturally I’ll win at, or naturally that he’ll win at.”

While everything is still a competition for the pair to this day, Sam said it was always nice to be able to have someone with the same experiences so close to him as he grew up.

“It’s awesome. Just having somebody who understands the experience and what you go through on a day-to-day basis as an athlete and a student-athlete,” Sam II said. “Then eventually, hopefully when he becomes a professional athlete, I'll be able to give him some of the experiences that I’ve had. Obviously his will be unique — it’ll be different than mine — but there’s things that I’ve learned along the way that I definitely feel like will be able to help him.”

PJ is entering his fourth year at Penn State as a defensive tackle, while his brother Sam has already reached the pinnacle of football.

Sam spent four years at Notre Dame before entering the NFL Draft. However, he didn’t hear his name called in any of the seven rounds of the draft.

Instead, he ended up being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Bears. He spent all of 2019 on the practice squad before appearing in nine games and starting seven times at center in 2020.

While Sam said he’s always willing to help PJ with any questions he has, their dad simply said having his namesake around the house made a world of difference in PJ’s career.

“PJ really knows what his goals are. He knows he wants to play professional football, so he knows that work ethic. Having Sam as a big brother was absolutely a godsend for him,” Sam I said. “It’s not that he doesn’t want to work hard, because PJ works hard, but having Sam as a big brother gives him proof of what hard work can do.

“He can never look any one of us in the eye and say hard work doesn’t mean anything, because he knows what his brother did to get to the point where he is now.”

When asked about his brother, PJ didn’t skip a beat to say: “That’s my dog.”

But as PJ continued on, that same message his father took away from having the younger Sam in the house clearly was already instilled in him.

“I’d do anything for him. I love him with all my heart,” PJ said. “Just to see him have the success he’s having, living out his dream and where he’s come from. Just to see him continue to work everyday when things weren’t his way, he never threw in that white towel. He never quit. He just went harder. So for me, I can’t ever throw in that white towel myself because I got somebody who’s done it, who’s beaten the odds and is having the success he wants to have.”

When PJ stumbles upon adversity, he said he always uses his brother to push him forward.

“He’s one of my biggest motivations — probably the biggest,” PJ said. “When I’m having a bad day, or stuff isn’t going my way, I think to myself ‘What would my brother do?’ And that’s just ‘go harder.’ So that’s what I’m gonna do.”

Despite growing up in the same household and often doing all the same things as kids, PJ and Sam have followed completely different paths on their respective football journeys.

Sam went to high school an hour away from their house and continued his career at Notre Dame, while PJ went to school about five minutes down the road from their home in Maryland and ultimately wound up at Penn State.

Their dad said the school search process was extensive, but he and his wife ultimately felt comfortable once the boys made their decisions. And while many may have expected PJ to follow in big brother’s footsteps, his dad said he’s “his own man.”

While Sam complained PJ going to high school closer to home allowed his younger brother to sleep in longer and grow a few more inches than he did, he doesn’t regret the decisions either of them made.

“I think we each just kind of blazed our own trail, and I think it was good for both of us,” Sam said. “I really think it was just good for our family in general to go to two different places, two different schools, just enjoying a completely different experience.”

While the two may have taken their opportunities to be their own people and blaze their own trails, Sam said their differences won’t ever cause their relationship to waver.

“It’s funny. My brother and I, in terms of personality, we’re two completely different people. But in terms of our competitive nature and drive, we’re really alike,” Sam said. “We really thrive off of each other’s successes, and there’s never a time where we ever try to put each other down.

“I would honestly say we’re probably each other’s biggest fans and biggest supporters, regardless of the situation and regardless of the ups and downs that come with being on a stage like this.”

Beyond the support system between the brothers, the two have even been able to teach each other a few tricks of their trades since they hail from opposite sides of the ball.

Whether it’s wrestling each other and trying to put one another in a headlock, getting a single leg or working pass rush drills, the two are always learning from each other, according to the younger Sam.

Throughout their playful competition, Sam always keeps in mind the possibility of he and his brother being on the same field.

“Just knowing that possibly one day we’ll have to line up across from each other in a competitive situation is really cool,” Sam said. “It’s a blessing. To play with my younger brother would be awesome — and I think it would be good for my parents’ nerves too.”

No matter what the future holds for the Mustipher boys, their dad knows every time they come home there will still be a competitive fire between them.

Much to his wife’s dismay and despite numerous repairs and replacements required around the house, Sam said he knows there will always be a wrestling match when his sons get together — and he’ll make sure to “have his contractor on speed dial.”

And while he doesn’t think little brother PJ will ever quite overtake Sam’s crown during those matches, their dad said he can’t help but laugh and enjoy it while he’s looking on.

“The love that they share, as a dad, just makes me so proud, because one of the things that I’ve always wanted was sons,” the elder Sam said. “So to see the bond that they have makes me happy and makes me proud.”