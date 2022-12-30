LOS ANGELES — At first glance, James Franklin thought one of Penn State’s deepest issues at midseason was rooted in size, particularly following its 41-17 loss at Michigan.

“We have to get bigger. We're undersized at some spots,” Franklin said following the loss. “Everybody thinks they're Aaron Donald now, and they're not.”

After returning to State College, however, Franklin and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz sat down with the defense and watched the film. They found a clear problem plaguing their defensive success, only that problem wasn’t due to a lack of size or talent; It was a lack of trust.

Players were in spots they weren’t supposed to be, going out of their way to be the hero instead of believing in their teammates and running the play the way it was drawn up.

That’s what led to an allowed 418 rushing yards and 25 unanswered points en route to the Nittany Lions’ first loss of 2022 and the season’s greatest learning experience — one that’s now led to an appearance in The Granddaddy of them All.

“We had to be very up front and honest with what happened that day in Ann Arbor,” Diaz said Friday in Los Angeles. “I think that was actually a very important day in hindsight because it forced us to decide whether we were going to go all in and really believe in each other.”

Following the film session, Penn State’s veteran defensive leaders such as PJ Mustipher, Ji’Ayir Brown and Curtis Jacobs got together and outlined two choices: keep things the same or adjust their mentality to one that believes every defensive player will “make it happen,” Diaz said.

Without a doubt, they chose the latter, reshaping the trajectory of a defense that burst out of a cannon the following week against Minnesota, beginning with a Tyler Elsdon tackle for loss on the second snap of the game.

“We drew it up exactly how we did it throughout the week,” Mustipher said. “It was just go straight, the linebacker is gonna fill over top. You just have to trust and believe they’ll be there and just get penetration as a defensive front. And [one of] the first plays of the game we got a TFL, and I'm like, ‘Alright, we're good.’”

Six tackles for loss later, and the Nittany Lions had themselves a blowout win over the Golden Gophers, a victory that set the base for what would become a Rose Bowl-bound season and the team’s first double-digit win total since 2019.

Moving forward, it’s likely Franklin and his staff would like to add size to the trenches. But if this season has proved anything, it’s that Penn State can still get the job done as a “movement-based front,” Diaz said, at least against the teams it's expected to beat.

“In a vacuum, bigger players that trust each other, sure, in theory, we're better,” Diaz said. “But we’re always going to be a dynamic front… I think that once we kind of just let go and really played to the scheme, we've been very hard to run the football against.”

The defense’s chemistry expands past the line of scrimmage as well, into a secondary that’s defined itself as one of the best in the country, with or without All-American cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who opted out of the Rose Bowl and declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month.

Now with the keys to the cornerback room amid Porter Jr.’s departure, Kalen King — one of the nation’s leaders in pass breakups — is leading with the understanding that success will only come with trust in one another.

“You can have a lot of good names and good, talented players on defense, but that doesn't necessarily make your defense great,” King said. “I feel like it’s the way we bond together… We trust each other and we’re just playing for each other, and with that comes the plays.”

