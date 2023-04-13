Head coach James Franklin directs players, acknowledges crowd during Blue-White game

 Jeremiah Hassel

Football will return to Beaver Stadium on Saturday for Penn State’s Blue-White game.

If you can’t make it to Happy Valley, you can catch the spring game on TV. The scrimmage will be broadcasted at 2 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

The broadcast crew is filled with former Penn State players with the play-by-play called by Connor Onion and color commentating from former Nittany Lion defensive tackle Matt Millen. Sideline reporting will be done by former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin.

