Football will return to Beaver Stadium on Saturday for Penn State’s Blue-White game.

If you can’t make it to Happy Valley, you can catch the spring game on TV. The scrimmage will be broadcasted at 2 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

The broadcast crew is filled with former Penn State players with the play-by-play called by Connor Onion and color commentating from former Nittany Lion defensive tackle Matt Millen. Sideline reporting will be done by former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin.

