How to watch Penn State take on Arkansas in the 2022 Outback Bowl

Penn State is set to take on Arkansas for the first time in program history when the teams meet in Tampa, Florida, for the 2022 Outback Bowl.

Both teams will be without key players due to multiple opt outs, which means some of the younger pieces for each team will get some opportunities to make an impact.

The game can be watched on ESPN2 at noon eastern time with Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Stormy Buonantony on the call.

The game can also be streamed on espn.com/watch as well as the ESPN app.

