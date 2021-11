Penn State is set to play its final home game of the 2021 season on Saturday when it welcomes Rutgers to Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions’ matchup against the Scarlet Knights will kick off at noon and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network with Cory Provus, Matt Millen and Elise Menaker on the call.

The game can be streamed on foxsports.com/live and the Fox Sports app.