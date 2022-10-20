Penn State football vs. Auburn, stadium fireworks

Fireworks go off over Beaver Stadium at the starts of Penn State football’s White Out game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Tigers 28-20.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State’s White Out is back on ABC, and it’s the second time the Nittany Lions are on ABC this season.

For those not attending the White Out, the game will be broadcast on ABC at 7:30 p.m. in a much-needed bounceback win opportunity for James Franklin’s squad.

However, Penn State won’t have the usual White Out crew calling the game of Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe.

The broadcast crew will consist of Joe Tessitore with color commentating from former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy and sideline reporting from Katie George.

