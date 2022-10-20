Penn State’s White Out is back on ABC, and it’s the second time the Nittany Lions are on ABC this season.

For those not attending the White Out, the game will be broadcast on ABC at 7:30 p.m. in a much-needed bounceback win opportunity for James Franklin’s squad.

However, Penn State won’t have the usual White Out crew calling the game of Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe.

The broadcast crew will consist of Joe Tessitore with color commentating from former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy and sideline reporting from Katie George.

