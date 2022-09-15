Penn State football vs. Auburn, Warren (44)

Tight end Tyler Warren (44) pushes through Auburn’s defense to score during Penn State football’s White Out game against Auburn at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Tigers 28-20.

 Lily LaRegina

After Penn State’s 28-20 victory over Auburn a season ago, it’s the Nittany Lions’ turn to be the visiting team as the rematch is set to take place at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Penn State’s Week 3 road game against the Tigers also marks the first time one of the Nittany Lions’ football games will be broadcasted on CBS in 22 years. The game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m.

Brad Nessler will be the play-by-play announcer with Gary Danielson as the analyst. Jenny Dell will report from the sideline.

Fans can also watch the game live on Paramount+ or FuboTV.

