After Penn State’s 28-20 victory over Auburn a season ago, it’s the Nittany Lions’ turn to be the visiting team as the rematch is set to take place at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Penn State’s Week 3 road game against the Tigers also marks the first time one of the Nittany Lions’ football games will be broadcasted on CBS in 22 years. The game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m.

Brad Nessler will be the play-by-play announcer with Gary Danielson as the analyst. Jenny Dell will report from the sideline.

Fans can also watch the game live on Paramount+ or FuboTV.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE