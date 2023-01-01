Penn State will be back on ABC for the Nittany Lions' fifth Rose Bowl appearance in Pasadena, California.

The Rose Bowl is set to kick off around 5 p.m. on ABC with a broadcast crew of Chris Fowler on play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit on color and Holly Rowe sideline reporting. This is the first time this season Penn State has had ESPN’s primetime crew.

The game will also be available to be streamed on the ESPN app.

