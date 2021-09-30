Penn State will be back in front of a Beaver Stadium crowd this weekend as Indiana travels to play the No. 4 Nittany Lions in Happy Valley.
James Franklin’s group will seek revenge on the Hooisers, who won a 36-35 thriller in the season opener in Bloomington last year.
The prime-time game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the call.
The game will also be streamed on espn.com/watch and on the ESPN app.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
From an outside perspective, you’d think Penn State would be content with where it is currently at.