Penn State will be back in front of a Beaver Stadium crowd this weekend as Indiana travels to play the No. 4 Nittany Lions in Happy Valley.

James Franklin’s group will seek revenge on the Hooisers, who won a 36-35 thriller in the season opener in Bloomington last year.

The prime-time game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the call.

The game will also be streamed on espn.com/watch and on the ESPN app.

