Penn State football vs. Auburn - Fireworks 2

Fireworks go off before the start of Penn State football's White Out game against Auburn at Beaver Stadium, on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Tigers 28-20.

 Ernesto Estremera JR

Penn State will be back in front of a Beaver Stadium crowd this weekend as Indiana travels to play the No. 4 Nittany Lions in Happy Valley.

James Franklin’s group will seek revenge on the Hooisers, who won a 36-35 thriller in the season opener in Bloomington last year.

The prime-time game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the call.

The game will also be streamed on espn.com/watch and on the ESPN app.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.