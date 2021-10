Penn State returns home to host Illinois after suffering its first loss of the season two weeks ago at Iowa.

The Nittany Lions welcome fans back to Beaver Stadium for homecoming weekend, but those at home can watch on ABC at noon.

The broadcast team of Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden will be on the call for the matchup.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football avoiding complacency against Illinois after strong start Before falling at Iowa, Penn State went on a nine-game win streak dating back to the 2020 season.