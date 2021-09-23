Penn State football vs. Auburn, Porter (9)

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) hypes up fans during Penn State football’s White Out game against Auburn at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Tigers 28-20.

 Lily LaRegina

No. 6 Penn State is looking to keep the ball rolling on Saturday as it welcomes Villanova to Beaver Stadium.

Despite being heavy favorites, the Nittany Lions face a fellow 3-0 team, as the Wildcats defeated Richmond 34-27 last weekend.

The game will kick off at 12:00 p.m. on Big Ten Network with Mark Followhill and former Penn Stater Matt Millen in the booth.

The game will also be streamed on foxsports.com/live and on the Fox Sports app.

