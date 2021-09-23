No. 6 Penn State is looking to keep the ball rolling on Saturday as it welcomes Villanova to Beaver Stadium.

Despite being heavy favorites, the Nittany Lions face a fellow 3-0 team, as the Wildcats defeated Richmond 34-27 last weekend.

The game will kick off at 12:00 p.m. on Big Ten Network with Mark Followhill and former Penn Stater Matt Millen in the booth.

The game will also be streamed on foxsports.com/live and on the Fox Sports app.

