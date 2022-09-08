Penn State will be in Beaver Stadium for the first time in 2022 on Saturday against Ohio after a win over Purdue last Thursday to start the season.
The matchup with the Bobcats is set for a noon kickoff and will be broadcast on ABC. Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek will handle the play-by-play duties with Tom Luginbill on the sidelines.
The game will also be available to be streamed on the ESPN app.
