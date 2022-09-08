Penn State Football Media Day August 6 Artifact Photo (Helmet and Ball)

Photographers use footballs and helmets to arrange portrait photos of particular players during Penn State Football's media day on Saturday, Aug 6, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. 

 Regan Gross | The Daily Collegian

Penn State will be in Beaver Stadium for the first time in 2022 on Saturday against Ohio after a win over Purdue last Thursday to start the season.

The matchup with the Bobcats is set for a noon kickoff and will be broadcast on ABC. Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek will handle the play-by-play duties with Tom Luginbill on the sidelines.

The game will also be available to be streamed on the ESPN app.

