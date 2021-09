Penn State will be looking to continue its momentum this week and jump to 2-0 in its 2021 home opener at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions take on reigning MAC Champion Ball State at home and will have fans in the stands for the first time since 2019.

The game will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 with Aaron Goldsmith and Mark Helfrich on the call.

The game will also be streamed on foxsports.com/live and the Fox Sports app.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE