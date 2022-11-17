Penn State’s matchup vs. Rutgers on Saturday won’t be nationally televised, but there are still a couple of ways to watch it.
The Nittany Lions’ final road game of the 2022 season will be available on Big Ten Network when they kick off at 3:30 p.m. Brandon Gaudin, Jake Butt and Rick Pizzo will have the call.
There’s also a streaming option for the game, as it’ll be livestreamed on fuboTV should fans opt for a non-cable option.
