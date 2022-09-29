Penn State has its second consecutive home game on Saturday after last week's matchup against Central Michigan.

The Nittany Lions will take on Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium with the game airing on ESPN. Bob Wischusen and Dan Orlovsky will man the booth with Kris Budden on the sideline.

This is the first game Penn State will play on ESPN this season after appearing on FOX, CBS, Big Ten Network and ABC.

The game will be streamed on the ESPN app.

