How to watch Penn State football take on No. 6 Michigan

Penn State Football vs. Maryland

Penn State offense holds back Maryland during it's game against Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 in College Park, Md. The Nittany Lions beat the Terrapins 31-14.

 Will Aguirre | The Daily Collegian

Penn State is set to take on Michigan this Saturday in a critical home matchup.

The Nittany Lions are in search of a big win at Beaver Stadium after snapping their three-game losing streak last Saturday.

The game is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ABC with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the call.

The game can also be streamed on www.espn.com/watch as well as the ESPN App.

