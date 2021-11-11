How to watch Penn State football take on No. 6 Michigan

Penn State is set to take on Michigan this Saturday in a critical home matchup.

The Nittany Lions are in search of a big win at Beaver Stadium after snapping their three-game losing streak last Saturday.

The game is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ABC with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the call.

The game can also be streamed on www.espn.com/watch as well as the ESPN App.

