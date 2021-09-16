Penn State football vs. Ball State

Flares light up over Beaver Stadium following Penn State football’s win against Ball State in their first home game of the season, Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021. The Nittany Lions beat Ball State 44-13.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State will be back in front of a White Out crowd this weekend, as Auburn travels to play the No. 10 Nittany Lions in Beaver Stadium.

The undefeated No. 10 Nittany Lions take on the No. 22 Tigers, who have gotten off to an impressive start under new coach Bryan Harsin.

The prime-time game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call.

The game will also be streamed on espn.com/watch and in the ESPN app.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.