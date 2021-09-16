Penn State will be back in front of a White Out crowd this weekend, as Auburn travels to play the No. 10 Nittany Lions in Beaver Stadium.

The undefeated No. 10 Nittany Lions take on the No. 22 Tigers, who have gotten off to an impressive start under new coach Bryan Harsin.

The prime-time game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call.

The game will also be streamed on espn.com/watch and in the ESPN app.

