No. 19 Penn State will open the 2021 season on the road at No. 12 Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, looking to rebound after a lackluster 2020 season.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon on FOX. The Fox Big Noon broadcast team of Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft will be on the call.

The game can also be streamed on the FOX Sports app.

