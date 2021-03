For one last time, Penn State fans will get to watch a few Nittany Lions showcase their skills in Happy Valley.

The program’s Pro Day will be broadcast on Big Ten Network Thursday, beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m.

Eight Penn Staters will partake in the activities, including Pat Freiermuth, Micah Parsons and Jayson Oweh.

The event will take place at Holuba Hall.

