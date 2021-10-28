Penn State will look to bounce back from back-to-back losses this weekend when it travels to Columbus to play No. 5 Ohio State.

Meanwhile, the one-loss Buckeyes are looking to extend their five-game win streak and beat the Nittany Lions for the fifth consecutive year.

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call.

The game will also be streamed on espn.com/watch and in the ESPN app.

