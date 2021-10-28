Penn State football vs. Illinois, Cain (21)

Running back Noah Cain (21) runs the ball during Penn State football's homecoming game against Illinois at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Fighting Illini bested the Nittany Lions 20-18 in nine periods of overtime.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State will look to bounce back from back-to-back losses this weekend when it travels to Columbus to play No. 5 Ohio State.

Meanwhile, the one-loss Buckeyes are looking to extend their five-game win streak and beat the Nittany Lions for the fifth consecutive year.

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call.

The game will also be streamed on espn.com/watch and in the ESPN app.

