Penn State has its second home game of the season Saturday.

After heading down south to beat Auburn, the Nittany Lions are set to kick off at noon against Central Michigan in Beaver Stadium.

The game will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network and will be available to be streamed on the Fox Sports app. Mark Followill and Matt Millen will be in the booth, while another former Penn Stater, Matt McGloin, will be on the sideline.

