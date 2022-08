Penn State kicks off its 2022 with a road matchup against Purdue on a Thursday night instead of a typical Saturday game.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Thursday on FOX with the top broadcast team of Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt calling the game, along with Jenny Taft getting the scoop on the sideline.

The game will also be broadcasted on the FOX Sports app.

