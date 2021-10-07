Penn State faces its toughest test to date this weekend as it travels to Iowa City to take on No. 3 Iowa.

James Franklin’s group is looking to get a signature road win and establish themselves as one of the top teams in the Big Ten on Saturday.

The game is featured as Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff but will start at 4 p.m. ET with Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft on the call.

The game will also be streamed on foxsports.com/live and in the Fox Sports app.

