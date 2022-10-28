Penn State football vs. Indiana, student section

The student section cheers during Penn State football’s Stripe Out game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The Nittany Lions shutout the Hoosiers 24-0.

 Lily LaRegina

In conjunction with FOX's Big Noon Kickoff's first visit to Happy Valley this weekend, Penn State gets the top broadcast team on the call for the Ohio State game.

The No. 13 Nittany Lions and No. 2 Buckeyes will kick off at noon on FOX with Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft handling the broadcast duties.

The game will also be available via stream online at foxsports.com/live and on the FOX Sports app.

