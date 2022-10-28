In conjunction with FOX's Big Noon Kickoff's first visit to Happy Valley this weekend, Penn State gets the top broadcast team on the call for the Ohio State game.

The No. 13 Nittany Lions and No. 2 Buckeyes will kick off at noon on FOX with Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft handling the broadcast duties.

The game will also be available via stream online at foxsports.com/live and on the FOX Sports app.

