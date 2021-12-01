You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

How to apply for Penn State football's empty defensive coordinator position

Penn State Football vs Rutgers line of scrimmage

The Penn State defensive line and Rutgers Offensive line face off during Penn State football's game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Rutgers 28-0. 

 Regan Gross

Brent Pry has officially become the next head football coach at Virginia Tech this week, leaving the Penn State defensive coordinator job open for hire.

While some fans are looking for experience and a seasoned pedigree from the new Nittany Lion defensive coordinator, the job application has been opened to the public, so those same fans could technically drop their own name in the search.

Penn State Athletics listed the job on Wednesday morning and said the position “typically requires a Bachelor's Degree or higher plus four years of related experience, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.”

So whether you run a 4-3 or 3-4 style defense or just want to be in the ear of James Franklin all game, hit apply and send in your resume as soon as possible.

The application can be found here.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters