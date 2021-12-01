How to apply for Penn State football's empty defensive coordinator position

Brent Pry has officially become the next head football coach at Virginia Tech this week, leaving the Penn State defensive coordinator job open for hire.

While some fans are looking for experience and a seasoned pedigree from the new Nittany Lion defensive coordinator, the job application has been opened to the public, so those same fans could technically drop their own name in the search.

Penn State Athletics listed the job on Wednesday morning and said the position “typically requires a Bachelor's Degree or higher plus four years of related experience, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.”

So whether you run a 4-3 or 3-4 style defense or just want to be in the ear of James Franklin all game, hit apply and send in your resume as soon as possible.

The application can be found here.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE