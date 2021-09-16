How the return of the White Out impacts Penn State football beyond the surface

There was an empty feeling before every game of the 2020 season for Penn State, but Week 2 seemed to hit a little harder.

Following a nail-biting loss to Indiana in Bloomington, the Nittany Lions were in need of a home victory in the worst way to avoid a dreaded 0-2 start.

It was the home opener, Ohio State was in town and the contest was set to be broadcasted as ABC’s prime-time game of the week.

It had the makings of a usual classic Big Ten showdown, only it was missing perhaps the most critical element of all.

The game was played in front of cold, empty bleachers, as an empty Beaver Stadium provided one of the most unique and awkward settings that college football may ever see.

That contest would have been deemed as the annual Penn State White Out — a tradition that has been a part of the Happy Valley community since the 2004 season.

James Franklin’s team went on to lose that game, but that’s not what the players who took the field remember most.

Many Nittany Lions, including former defensive lineman Shaka Toney, said one of their most memorable experiences was taken from them, and last White Out is something they’ll never be able to get back.

“It hurt. Being a senior you think it’s your last [White Out] game, and knowing we were gonna have Ohio State as the White Out, [the coronavirus] really took that experience from us,” Toney told The Daily Collegian. “I remember talking to Garrett Sickels and Evan Schwan and how they felt about their last White Out and just how much it meant to them.It's tough.”

Despite the crowdless atmosphere at Beaver Stadium in that Week 2 matchup, Penn State still felt at the time it had a chance to win against the Buckeyes.

But looking back, Toney can confirm it simply wasn’t the same, and it even provided an advantage for Ohio State, which would’ve had to prepare for more than 100,000 screaming fans.

The Nittany Lion faithful saw just how much the noise can factor into the game just one year prior, forcing one of the most unusual timeout calls in college football history.

“The fans and the stadium play a factor,” Toney said. “People get nervous. We saw that the first play in 2019 when Michigan had to call timeout. It's real in there, it ain’t a joke and it’ll rattle just about anybody's cage.”

Flashback to another Michigan game, this time in 2017, when Penn State had the likes of Saquon Barkley, Mike Gesicki and do-it-all quarterback Trace McSorley.

Beaver Stadium was about as loud as it had ever been, and it was taken to the next level on just the second play of the evening.

After a direct snap to Barkley, the future No. 2-overall pick went the distance on a 69-yard scamper to pick up six points.

As he zoomed past Wolverine defenders and headed toward the end zone, the roar from the 110,000-plus in attendance was the loudest that McSorley had ever heard a crowd in Happy Valley, and it turned out to be one of his most memorable moments in a blue and white jersey.

“At the beginning of that game, we did that little quick motion in the backfield, and Saquon took it,” McSorley told the Collegian. “That was probably the loudest I've felt that stadium and heard that stadium in my time there — then just the entire night and how that game went.

“We were able to come out with a big win and against a big team that ran it up on us the year before, so to be able to run it up on them — that was my favorite White Out memory.”

Now, the man taking snaps from the center in front of “107k strong” will be redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford, who has experienced the White Out as a starter and picked up the win against Michigan in 2019.

To him, it’s one of those things that can’t be described unless you see it first-hand, and it creates an atmosphere that’s hard to replicate anywhere else.

“You can’t watch the White Out on TV and say you’ve seen the White Out because you've got to be here to experience it,” Clifford said. “I truly believe that it’s one of those experiences that's jaw-dropping, awe-inspiring and just a sense of community that you can’t feel anywhere else.”

Not only will this weekend’s matchup against Auburn be the first White Out for many fans, it will be the first for the freshmen and sophomores on Penn State’s roster.

Players like sophomore wideout Parker Washington are new to playing in front of Beaver Stadium crowds and have only heard about just how massive the White Out can be.

But like many of the members of the team have said this week, keeping a level head and not letting yourself get caught up in the moment is key if the Nittany Lions want to move to 3-0.

“I'm just excited,” Washington said. “I know it's a big thing here at Penn State, and it’s what most players talk about and what you want to come here for. You don't want to make it bigger than what it is, we just want to go 1-0 this week and just be our best selves each day.”

Someone else who has yet to experience a White Out in Happy Valley: first-year Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin.

Harsin said while he’s prepared for road games before, doing it with a new staff gives him some unique perspective, and there’s still almost no way to truly prepare for what lies ahead.

“For the crowd noise, there's a lot of different ways [to combat it],” Harsin said. “It's interesting because when you get on a new staff, everybody's done things differently. I've actually kind of enjoyed hearing the different ways that people have prepared for the noise. But ultimately, we have a speaker system and all that.

“I don't think that we're going to get it exactly like it's going to be on game night, but we have to crank the music up, or the sound and the crowd noise [or] whatever it is that we have to use to make it very loud.”

Chances are, whatever song Harsin and company are blaring on the speaker, it won’t replicate what’s likely to be a crowd of over 110,000 on Saturday.

In fact, in his mid-week press conference on Tuesday, Franklin urged fans to scream and cause chaos like they never have before, even offering an incentive for their efforts.

“We need every seat filled. If you're not using your tickets because you're not comfortable coming to the game for whatever reason that may be, make sure that somebody else is,” Franklin said. “I am willing to buy throat lozenges on Sunday for the entire fanbase if that means that we have the most challenging environment in all of sports.”

The atmosphere that comes with a White Out is undoubtedly critical to the outcome of the game.

But another aspect of the White Out that makes it so unique and crucial to Penn State football is the recruiting tool it has become.

Many players that are on the roster now have made their decisions based on seeing the sea of white that overtakes the seats of Beaver Stadium — but that incentive was a missing piece in 2020.

In the White Out’s return, Franklin is doing all he can to bring top recruits to State College on Saturday to see just how intriguing a college football haven Penn State can be. He said he’s expecting roughly 300 guests this weekend between prospects and their families.

One of the biggest matchups of the year will be taking place with each fan glued to every play, but the impact goes far beyond the scoreboard.

“This White Out game, year in and year out, goes a long way toward shaping our future,” Franklin said. “You think about how many great players that have come to Penn State, that talk about the White Out game having a significant impact in their recruiting process and in their decision. So getting as many of the top players nationally here as possible as well as getting all of the regional players here on campus we think is really important.”

One of those recruits who was able to experience a White Out first hand is current starting right tackle Caedan Wallace.

While he was committed at the time, Wallace said the moment for these recruits is something incredibly special.

And, having that special experience back this year may sway those on the fence toward becoming a Nittany Lion.

“It’s definitely a really big night [and] a really big game for recruits,” Wallace said. “It was a really big night for me because obviously it was my first White Out in person and just being able to experience that energy. It was really big in my recruiting process, it was just a big moment.”