With just days remaining before the start of the spring semester, a number of Penn State signees showcased their abilities one final time.

On Jan. 2, the Under Armour All-America Game kicked off a week of prospect showcases, concluding with Saturday’s All-American Bowl.

Seven signees represented the Nittany Lion between the two showcases, each with a week of practice leading up to the televised showdowns.

Here’s a breakdown of how each prospect performed in their respective bowl game/workouts.

Under Armour All-America Game (Week of Jan. 2)

Three signees represented Penn State in the Under Armour All-America Game and its practices leading up to it.

Kaytron Allen, 4-star RB, IMG Academy (FL)

Due to the spectacle display of Nicholas Singleton in 2021, Penn State’s second running back signee Kaytron Allen has been wrongfully overshadowed all year — despite holding his own on one of the country’s top high school teams.

At the Under Armour All-America Game, Allen showed why he should be considered one of the top running backs in the 2022 recruiting class and should have just as legitimate a chance to play for the Nittany Lions next season as Singleton.

On the ground, Under Armour’s showcase was nearly all Allen’s.

The 4-star running back carried the ball 14 times for a game-high 71 rushing yards and a touchdown to lead Team Icons to a 23-17 victory.

Get that man a chain!! Touchdown for team Icons! 14-0 Icons with the lead 💪 #UANext pic.twitter.com/brAejXwFa9 — All-America Game (@UANextFootball) January 2, 2022

Drew Shelton, 4-star OT, Downingtown West (PA)

A former teammate of Allen’s at IMG, Drew Shelton made the move back to Downingtown, Pennsylvania, for his senior season, and he didn’t skip a beat.

The week of the Under Armour All-America Game, Shelton once again had the opportunity to go head-to-head with some of the nation’s best defensive lineman.

In one-on-ones, Shelton faced off against defensive lineman such as Shemar Stewart — a top-10 prospect — and Michigan signee Derrick Moore, who gave Shelton a preview for future matchups between the Wolverines and the Nittany Lions.

In Sunday’s game, Shelton played a role on an offensive line responsible for Allen’s 71-rushing yard performance.

However, most of his playing time came closer toward the final whistle.

Kaden Saunders, 4-star WR, Westerville South (OH)

Penn State’s third Under Armour All-American Kaden Saunders was nursing a minor injury and didn’t participate in the game itself.

He did, however, participate in one-on-ones and other workouts the week prior.

Kaden Saunders participated in the best hands competition pic.twitter.com/oT0SmmvaAT — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) December 31, 2021

The 4-star wide receiver, Saunders, moved on campus Sunday, and he’s expected to be active once spring practice begins.

All-American Bowl (Week of Jan. 8)

Contrary to the Under Armour showcase, the All-American Bowl gave Nittany Lion fans a look at some upcoming defensive talent, as well as two of the top offensive signees in the 2022 recruiting class.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, 4-star DE, McDonogh (MD)

With all eyes on Penn State signees Drew Allar and Singleton, set to lead the offense as the starting quarterback and running back duo at Saturday’s showcase, it’s likely that some overlooked another 4-star Nittany Lion on the other side of the ball: Dani Dennis-Sutton.

Despite a loss, Dennis-Sutton stole the show on Saturday, putting up likely the best overall performance of any player on the east roster.

Sparked by a second-quarter sack on Ohio State signee Devin Brown, Dennis-Sutton seemed to find the backfield with ease.

At least Drew Allar won’t have to run for his life from Dani Dennis-Sutton pic.twitter.com/dJ3WxeHWmS — Max Ralph (@maxralph_) January 8, 2022

He seamlessly overpowered any offensive lineman in his sight, putting up by far the best performance of any Nittany Lion in Saturday’s game.

Nicholas Singleton, 4-star RB, Governor Mifflin (PA)

While he may not have received many touches during the game, running back Singleton was one of the week’s top performers overall.

Singleton’s mix of quickness and athleticism makes him a dominant offensive talent.

It seemed as if every day Singleton would make yet another spectacular impact, drawing rave reviews.

This past weekend also gave Penn State fans the first opportunity to see Singleton and Allar side by side on the gridiron.

Drew Allar to Nicholas Singleton is something Penn State fans should get used to seeing in the near future (via @Mansell247) pic.twitter.com/SAO8Sytl0l — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) January 4, 2022

Drew Allar, 5-star QB, Medina (OH)

It’s becoming more and more clear how much better Allar is than other quarterbacks in the 2022 recruiting class.

His size, arm power and unique ability to move are what make Allar such a dynamic threat for the future of Penn State football.

This was all showcased the week prior to Saturday’s game.

While Allar didn’t perform all that well on game day, struggling with accuracy and timing behind a struggling offensive line, the world did get a chance to see some of Allar’s arm talent on a throw to the end zone.

Drew Allar showing off his cannon for a wide open TD pic.twitter.com/2a4bMK1ADs — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) January 8, 2022

Keon Wylie, 3-star LB, Imhotep Institute (PA)

While he wasn’t given the most playing time, Saturday’s All-American Bowl served an important purpose for Keon Wylie.

Having played defensive end all throughout high school, the All-American Bowl was Wylie’s first game as a linebacker before fully transitioning to the position in Happy Valley.

Keon Wylie with a nice open field tackle pic.twitter.com/T98Htua51q — Ryan Snyder (@RyanSnyderOn3) January 8, 2022

The stats may not have been overwhelming for Wylie, but he made some plays and moved well side to side as he grew into the new position.

