How Penn State football could handle multi-position signees like Mehki Flowers, Cristian Driver, Omari Evans

From Charles Woodson to Adoree Jackson, some of the most fascinating college football players are the ones that don’t just excel on one side of the ball.

While Penn State isn't a stranger to employing defensive players on offense or vice versa, such as the role cornerback/wide receiver Marquis Wilson performed this season, it’s not the most common route players take with the Nittany Lions.

Nonetheless, the blue and white signed a number of recruits on Wednesday that could potentially play both sides — if they’re up to the task.

In his National Signing Day press conference, James Franklin spoke on the importance of recruiting players that have the ability to play both offense and defense.

“I think the more [defensive backs] that we can recruit that have wide receiver skill sets, the better we're going to be,” Franklin said. “The more wideouts that we can recruit that have a defensive mindset and mentality and are physical and tough, the better we're gonna be.”

In Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class, three of its 23 signees — Mehki Flowers, Cristian Driver and Omari Evans — have the ability to play both sides of the ball.

When it comes to post-recruitment, however, wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield said a decision will have to be made.

“We ask them what they want to play,” Stubblefiueld said. “If they say defense or they say offense, then we're going to try to make that happen. If they say a combination of both, then we’re going to try to make that happen as well.”

For Driver, who flourished at both safety and wide receiver for Liberty Christian in Texas, it seemed as though a decision was made during the season, but it was soon retracted.

“We had initially offered Driver as a defensive back and said he wanted to play wideout,” Franklin said. “Then about halfway through the season he texted and said [he] would trust the coaches and be open to playing anything and would be excited about playing defensive back.”

The son of Donald Driver, a former Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, watching the younger Driver excel on the offensive side of the ball like his father would almost certainly catch some eyes over the next few seasons.

Driver’s versatility may not stop at two positions, however, with cornerbacks coach Terry Smith offering that the 4-star prospect is “so talented” he could start out at cornerback.

While Stubblefield said it’s becoming increasingly likely that Flowers is “leaning more” toward the defensive side of the ball, he said Driver is really still looking at both options.

Possibly the most intriguing prospect of all — at least in terms of versatility — is Evans, who played quarterback and defensive back in high school but is likely to play wide receiver at the next level.

“When you look at his high school film… he’s got the ball in his hands every single play,” Stubblefield said. “His head coach believed in him, in terms of his intellect and his ability, to put him in at quarterback the entire time.”

While Stubblefield said he was “skeptical” prior to Evans’ visit in June, the native of Shoemaker, Texas, wowed the coaching staff in a number of drills, starting with a 4.34 40-yard dash.

“Then we went to the workout, and he caught the ball really well, he tracked the deep ball really well,” Stubblefield said. “He was still kind of raw in some of his route running… but he showed us everything that you would want to see in a workout.”

For Penn State’s three multi-positional signees, the work likely doesn’t end on just offense or defense.

While Evans is almost a surefire lock to play wide receiver when he early enrolls this Spring, the sky's the limit for what positions Flowers and Driver will have played by the time they leave Happy Valley.

“I think you could see those guys doing other things too,” Franklin said. “Returning kicks, returning punts and maybe even playing some wide receiver down the road too.”

