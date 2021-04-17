In Penn State’s 2021 Blue-White rendition, the team’s first performance in front of fans since 2019, those in attendance were able to witness what an offense run by new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich could look like.

While the faces on the field may not look so different from the 2020 season, the philosophies Yurcich is implementing into the blue and white’s offense likely will be.

This past season, former offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca seemed to slow the pace of the Penn State offense. Now, under Yurcich, the Nittany Lions will aim to speed things up and scramble opposing defenses.

“When going fast, you’re really limiting defensive communication,” Yurcich said following the spring practice Saturday. “You'd be surprised to know how much those guys communicate to one another from the line to the Will linebacker, depending on the formation.”

In Saturday’s scrimmage, Yurcich’s “going fast” philosophy was certainly in full effect.

From the get-go of Saturday’s action, Penn State’s offense seemed to be sped up in every facet of the game.

After incomplete passes, the offense hustled back to the line and no huddles were to be seen anywhere on the field.

The benefits of running a fast-paced offense are clear: it eliminates defensive communication and the ability to substitute, which in turn locks the defense into a personnel grouping.

However, with those benefits comes a handful of potential risks that could plague Penn State’s offense in 2021.

According to Yurcich, moving so fast and getting off schedule is likely the biggest risk in this form of offense.

“We’re not going to go fast and go three and out,” Yurcich said. “That’s something we must understand. If it’s an incomplete pass, that’ll slow things down, and if you’re staying on schedule that’ll speed things up.”

It may sound like staying on schedule could simply stand for yardage or overall momentum, but its definition actually means much more, especially for the quarterback.

In a fast-paced offense, staying on schedule means letting the quarterback make plays, which could potentially limit communication on the offensive front.

“With play selection, you've got to make sure that you're going fast and have options for the quarterback, whether it be run or pass,” Yurcich said. “However, this can eliminate your ability to communicate really well and pass protect at times to be able to unfold the defense.”

While Yurcich can institute a certain offensive philosophy into Penn State’s program, it’s going to be up to the players to do their part and buy into it.

With a fast-paced offense and a number of different looks for the quarterback, Sean Clifford has had to pay attention to small details in plays and come prepared every single day.

“You just have to learn to adapt and grow on the fly,” Clifford said. “You just have to retain all this information and make sure that you're getting everything before practice.”

According to Clifford, Yurcich’s institution of a “grind” in learning and detail is what makes him such a valuable coach.

“He pushes us to another level,” Clifford said. “I looked at everything one way, but Coach Yurcich brought another level of competition, another level of focus to me and kind of showed me a different side.”

For Clifford, this “different side” could be the one to set himself apart as a top quarterback in the country as he enters his third year as the assumed starter.

Now nearly done with the spring season, Yurcich made it clear he has one message he wants his players to understand: hard work.

“How do you fix everything and how do you get improved?” Yurcich said. “You just work your butt off every day and try to be as organized as you possibly can, and bring the effort.”

