When former Penn State defensive end Torrence Brown tore his right ACL against Georgia State in 2017, he laid on the Beaver Stadium grass wondering if he’d ever get to play again.

His injury not only forced him to miss the rest of the 2017 season, but he was also forced to medically retire from football as a whole in August 2018.

“[Medical retirement] can be a choice that you made, but it wasn’t my choice,” Brown told The Daily Collegian. “Mine was more of the damage to my knee. With all the damage to my knee over the years, the doctors thought it was in my best interest not to play anymore…

“They made the decision for me not to be able to play at Penn State anymore.”

This wasn’t Brown’s first rodeo with a knee injury, and it wasn’t his first time tearing his ACL, either. Prior to his 2017 injury, Brown tore the same ACL during his junior year of high school.

However, Brown’s previous experience battling an injury of that magnitude had a silver lining — hope.

“I feel like that helped me when it came to the second time,” Brown said. “It was obviously a longer process, but I just had the mindset of never give up.”

The Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native originally committed to Southern Miss as a member of the 2014 recruiting class before ultimately flipping to Penn State after the program hired James Franklin, citing it as a “no-brainer.” Franklin had recruited Brown at Vanderbilt since 10th grade and was high on Brown’s radar, as he had seriously considered the Commodores ahead of his move to State College.

Brown roomed with safety Marcus Allen and cornerback Christian Campbell upon his arrival to Penn State, both of whom were also a part of the 2014 recruiting class. Class of 2015 commit and fellow defensive end Shareef Miller joined the trio a year later, forming a brotherly bond between the four.

“[Being roommates] makes you want to go harder for your brother because I’m literally eating and we’re sleeping underneath the same roof,” Allen told the Collegian. “Sometimes we’d get on each other for stuff like who won’t do the chores and who won’t dump the trash. It made us bond even closer.”

The group, besides Brown, each got a “1705” tattoo as a tribute to the apartment they shared in college, and Brown said he thinks he’ll get the tattoo on him one day.

After redshirting his true-freshman season, Brown would don the blue-and-white uniform in Penn State’s next 30 games, including four starts in 2016 and three starts to open the 2017 season.

All signs pointed to a big year for Brown in 2017, something he was “ready to embrace” before his Penn State career was cut short. In fact, Miller and Brown were motivated with a shared goal heading into that season.

“Our plan was that we were trying to get 10 sacks each. We were trying to be the best duo in college football,” Miller told the Collegian. “We were grinding extra hard in the summer and holding each other accountable and stuff like that.”

That plan never came to fruition, and following the realization that his season was over, Brown was overcome with emotion and “cried like a baby.”

“I remember when [former Penn State athletic trainer] Tim Bream and everybody told him that he wasn’t going to be able to play again. He was crying so hard, and he just made me feel bad because there’s nothing I could have done other than be his brother in that moment,” Allen said. “He was my roommate, and I saw it. Seeing his family come up, it was just one of the worst times that I’ve seen Torrence go through.”

With his playing career in jeopardy, Brown could have easily given up on his coaches, his teammates and the sport he loved since seventh grade. Instead, he recognized his “mindset had to change” and committed to helping his team from the sidelines.

Dubbing himself as a “big team guy,” Brown spent the 2018 season helping his teammates be the best they could. Brown helped with the defensive playbook, talked with anybody who needed it and offered additional support in any way he could.

Although the impact he was able to make on the field probably wasn’t what he hoped for, his impact on his teammates was noticeable. In the Nittany Lions’ clash against Iowa the week after Brown tore his ACL, Miller wore Brown’s No. 19 uniform in support.

“I learned a lot from Torrence. He just took me under his wing,” Miller said. “We’d always just work after practice, and that’s why I was really hurt that he got injured and the way he got injured. That’s why I started wearing No. 19 because we’re really like brothers.”

After almost two years of rehab, getting into shape and extended self-reflection, Brown was ready to jump back in. The only problem was that he couldn’t do it at Penn State.

Due to NCAA guidelines, an athlete can return to the same college he or she played at, but that athlete would count toward the limited number of scholarships that Penn State can give out. Like most Power Five programs, the Nittany Lions maximize their scholarships each year, so Brown’s scholarship was already given away, and he’d have to change schools.

The saying “life comes full circle” describes Brown’s football career to a T. The former Penn Stater transferred to Southern Miss in 2019, the school he first committed to before Penn State, to play out his final year of eligibility.

Brown’s accomplishments to return to action built up until fall camp, where he was hit with a wave of emotion.

“Fall camp is when I really, really broke down on the field, like, I was crying. I was so happy to be back on the field,” Brown said. “Being able to do what I do again, it was overwhelming to me.”

Brown played in eight games, starting three, and recorded nine tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup to cap off his playing career.

Currently, Brown is a part of Marshall’s coaching staff as a defensive graduate assistant (reunited with former Penn State special teams coordinator and running backs coach Charles Huff) and serves as a mentor of sorts for some of the younger players.

“When I got hurt, I kind of got a chance to see it from the other side. I became an undergraduate assistant at Penn State where I helped out with practice a little bit,” Brown said. “I knew that was something that I wanted to do. So, as of right now, it’s something I’m pursuing, and I’m all in.”

