Penn State’s Week 4 win over Villanova saw an increase in production from Baylor transfer running back John Lovett.

Besides Lovett, other transfers have proven to play crucial roles for James Franklin’s program this season, as have former Nittany Lions with their new squads.

Here’s a look at some of the top performances from Penn State transfers from this past week of college football action.

Lance Dixon, linebacker, West Virginia

The biggest storyline from West Virginia’s matchup against No. 4 Oklahoma this weekend was the Mountaineers’ impressive showing on the defensive end.

While West Virginia ultimately couldn’t pull out a win, losing 16-13, former Penn State linebacker Lance Dixon played an essential role in holding the Sooners’ offense to just 16 points.

Dixon tallied a season-high six tackles, half a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry as the Mountaineers’ starting weakside linebacker.

Zack Kuntz, tight end, Old Dominion

Last weekend, former Penn State tight end Zack Kuntz delivered the most impactful performance of his college career, bringing in four receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown for Old Dominion.

On Saturday, Kuntz followed up his impressive showing with his second-straight game with a touchdown reception — the first time he’s done so in his three-year college career.

On top of his one touchdown in Old Dominion’s 35-34 loss to Buffalo, Kuntz added a career-high six receptions for 45 yards.

Judge Culpepper, defensive tackle, Toledo

A transfer from Penn State to Toledo for defensive lineman Judge Culpepper was undoubtedly a breath of fresh air.

In just four games with the Rockets, Culpepper has dominated the competition, defining himself as one of the top players on the defensive line.

Culpepper continued his impressive streak Satuday, tallying six tackles and half a sack — his first of 2021 — en route to Toledo’s 22-12 win over Ball State.

Will Levis, quarterback, Kentucky

Former Penn State quarterback Will Levis began his career at Kentucky hot, throwing for 367 yards and four touchdowns in his Week 1 matchup with Louisiana Monroe.

Since then, Levis has slowed down, putting up likely his worst performance of 2021 on Saturday.

In the Wildcats’ 16-10 victory over South Carolina, Levis threw for only 102 yards and one interception.

Throughout Kentucky’s undefeated season, Levis has done his job week in and week out but has yet to match his Week 1 performance in the stat sheet by any means.

Shane Simmons, defensive end, Marshall

Following his six-tackle performance against East Carolina, former Penn State defensive end Shane Simmons put up another impressive showing this weekend.

Despite Marshall’s 31-30 loss to Appalachian State, Simmons tallied five tackles and one tackle for loss.

Through four games, SImmons has shined in his starting role on Marshall’s edge.

John Petrishen, linebacker, Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh didn't give New Hampshire much of a chance to win in the Panthers 77-7 Week 4 victory.

Due to the blowout, former Nittany Lion John Petrishen didn’t get much of an opportunity to pack the statsheet.

Petrishen tallied three tackles before being subbed for reserves en route to Pittsburgh’s win.

Mac Hippenhammer, wide receiver, Miami (OH)

Former Penn State wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer hasn’t played a huge role in Miami’s receiving corps this season, and on Saturday, he did just about the same thing he’s done over the course of 2021.

In Miami’s 23-10 loss to Army, Hippenhammer caught three passes for 32 yards.

