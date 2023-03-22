In many ways, Drew Allar fits the frame of the ideal NFL quarterback. He can hit a receiver 70 yards downfield in stride or split defenders with a consistent 90-degree arm angle, and his 6-foot-5, 242-pound stature can make him a nightmare to tackle when he leaves the pocket.

Despite this, Allar may end spring practice with the second-most reps of Penn State’s three scholarship quarterbacks.

Beau Pribula, a little-known, former in-state 3-star, has the Nittany Lions reevaluating how they’ll use their quarterbacks this season. He could finish as the reps leader come late April.

“There could be some situations where Beau actually gets more reps [than Allar] by the end of spring,” Franklin said last week, “because I think there's some things that we may want to do with Beau to take advantage of his skill set.”

What Pribula’s role could realistically look like is potentially something similar to that of Tommy Stevens or Will Levis, but in a way that fits his game and fits Mike Yurcich’s offensive scheme.

At this point in the spring, Yurcich is still in evaluation mode. Having recruited both Allar and Pribula, he understands their skill sets but isn’t quite ready to look into specific play designs that cater to their skills.

But Yurcich’s understanding that Pribula could add a unique component to his offense is certainly there, and he’s experimenting with both quarterbacks this spring.

“Maybe it’s throwing on the run, pocket movement,” Yurcich said on Tuesday. “Maybe the empty formation can give you something from just a spread standpoint, and try to create running lanes as far as quarterback draws and different types of quarterback runs in there.”

The physical differences between Allar and Pribula are clear, but since Pribula didn’t appear in a game last season, his play style is relatively unknown.

Franklin puts it like this: the skill sets of Allar and Sean Clifford are more similar, whereas the differences between Allar and Pribula are “more dramatic.”

“Beau is a very consistent player,” Yurcich said. “I think he’s accurate, he’s got tremendous feet, he’s very strong in the weight room. So I think he brings a lot of ability as — I don’t want to label him a dual-threat because he throws it very well. I think sometimes when you label guys as dual-threat, you minimize their ability to throw the forward pass and that's not the case.”

Another difference between Clifford and Pribula, as well as Allar, skill set aside, is age and experience.

Penn State’s quarterback room is down two upperclassmen from the fall, with Clifford’s eligibility expiring after six seasons and junior Christian Veilleux having transferred to Pitt.

Like many of the program’s supporting position groups, quarterback is a room in need of vocal leadership from Allar, Pribula and early-enrollee Jaxon Smolik. But a year under the ultimate leader Clifford may have already given them a head start.

“When you got a veteran kind of running the show, showing everybody else how we operate, how we can check the run game or how we handle protections,” Franklin said of Clifford, “there’s obviously a ton of value because he set the tone for everybody.”

A practice led by the timid Allar likely looks much different than that of a practice led by Clifford, who was an outspoken leader both within the program and out, serving as one of the leading student athletes in the NIL spectrum.

Whether lack of experience makes an impact down the road or Pribula ultimately finishes with more spring reps than his quarterback counterparts, Franklin seems all but pleased with the production at the position.

“Drew and Beau have been really impressive so far, you can tell they've worked at it,” Franklin said. “And Jackson is doing some really good things. He's still got work to do, but I think we'll be pleased with him by the time training camp comes, if he continues to invest and prepare the way he is.”

