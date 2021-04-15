How a FaceTime call led 3 players back to Penn State football

After the pandemic-marred 2020 season created an extra year of eligibility for all collegiate athletes, three Penn State players were faced with a decision as they walked away from Beaver Stadium victorious in their final game: to stay with the program or move on.

Jaquan Brisker had just completed a senior campaign in which he garnered All-Big Ten attention, Jahan Dotson led the conference in receiving yards as a junior and Tariq Castro-Fields played in just three games after a season-ending injury cut his senior campaign short.

All three made the decision to return to Happy Valley.

Each of them was in a different situation with his own reasons to stay or go, so how did they arrive at that conclusion? Together.

According to Brisker, the trio created a group message and decided to join a FaceTime call “randomly” one night to discuss their futures.

“We told ourselves we’re gonna come back, and it’s gonna be better than we did last year,” Brisker said. “We’re coming back for a reason.”

The Nittany Lions started their year 0-5 and despite finishing with four straight wins, the season still went down as the program’s worst since 2004.

Brisker didn’t feel like he could walk away with that taste in his mouth.

“I always had in my heart that I couldn’t leave on that note. It was a little more personal for me and some of the guys on the team,” Brisker said. “We knew we had more to give to the team and to the fans. Once I talked to my family, I talked to the guys, I talked to the coaches, I felt good. It felt right to come back, and I just want to show that I still have more on the table.

“I’m gonna be a different player this year.”

If Brisker is to be that “different player,” he’ll likely make waves in the Big Ten. He ended 2020 with career marks in tackles and passes defensed, resulting in an All-Big Ten third team selection.

A season that exceeds those hallmarks for Brisker might be considered “remarkable” by some, which is the exact motivation behind one of his counterparts’ return.

“Every year, an expectation I have for myself is to be better than the last,” Dotson said. “I had a pretty solid season last year, but I want to have a remarkable season, one that you guys will never forget.”

The 5-foot-11 wide receiver finished his 2020 campaign averaging 98.2 receiving yards per game with eight touchdowns in just nine games. Despite those numbers and the most receiving yards in the conference, he was only tagged as an All-Big Ten third team member.

As he walks into meetings every day, Dotson writes two words at the top of his notes.

“Be legendary.”

He said his goal is to leave his mark on Penn State and the college football world as a whole. As for his coach, James Franklin said the best situations happen when a team’s goals line up with individual players’ goals — and that’s what he has in Dotson.

Dotson also said the call with his teammates opened up an avenue for them to bounce ideas off of each other and discuss “every little thing.” In the end, the trio had a consensus.

“We came to the decision that it was best for us, best for the team [and] best for our families,” Dotson said. “We felt that it was the right decision to come back and just give it our all every single day.”

Brisker recalled the trio felt it needed to set the record straight that the 2020 season wasn’t reflective of what they as individuals or Penn State as a program stands for.

“We have a chip on our shoulder,” Brisker said. “We're gonna bring back the normal. We can’t set the standard how we did last year. We have to go above and beyond.”

It only took Castro-Fields about a month of self-reflection before he decided his legacy at Penn State wasn’t ready to be completed.

For a player who was voted All-Big Ten third team as a junior and had a promising start as a senior come to a halt because of injury, it’s not hard for Castro-Fields to keep that chip on his shoulder.

“I have so much more in the tank,” Castro-Fields said. “I just haven’t been able to show it yet.”

The Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native racked up 52 tackles, 10 passes defensed and two interceptions in his junior season. In his three games as a senior, he already picked up 12 tackles and one pass defense, which was still enough to grab an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Despite the desire to prove himself, the defensive back is just happy he’s back on the field.

“Of course injuries are frustrating, but I’m just blessed with the opportunity to come back,” Castro-Fields said. “To be a leader and improve my game even more, I’m just blessed with the opportunity.”

Franklin likely also feels “blessed” to have Castro-Fields and Brisker returning, as he said the cornerbacks and secondary as a whole have a shot to be “really good” in 2021 — in large part due to the pair’s experience.

“It’s exciting because, when you develop that over time, those veterans are able to teach the young guys how we do things at Penn State,” Franklin said.

The three returners were bound to make a decision with one another’s insight, whether it was on FaceTime or not. On or off the field, playing video games with Brisker, or just hanging around with Castro-Fields, Dotson said the trio is “like this” — as he held up his crossed fingers.

“My relationship with those guys is unmatched,” Dotson said.

Inspired by the way Franklin talks to the team about championship habits and setting a standard, Dotson said he thinks the trio will use the unique opportunity in front of it to address some unfinished business.

“We wanted to be those leaders on the team who set the standard for years to come after us.” Dotson said. “We know that Penn State football is used to winning, and that’s what we have to do.

“We felt like this was the perfect opportunity for us to showcase our talents, meet that standard and achieve some great goals.”