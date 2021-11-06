Jahan Dotson carries a football everywhere he goes. He’s been playing the sport since he was 3 years old.

But even for someone as talented and NFL-ready as the senior from Nazareth, Pennsylvania, Saturday night was different.

Dotson set a program record in Penn State’s win over Maryland with 242 receiving yards and nearly won the game single-handedly, as he scored three critical touchdowns in a game where the rest of the Nittany Lion offense struggled to get it going.

"It was a kid's dream. I’m literally a kid out here having fun playing the game that I love,” Dotson said following the 31-14 win. “Games like this are special.”

Those who have watched the 5-foot-11 wideout are running out of ways to describe his importance to this program right now, but James Franklin continued to harp on how mature he is, both as a player and a person at Penn State.

That starts with talent and leadership.

"I'm not surprised at all by what he did tonight, Franklin said. “They were playing very aggressive, man coverage, either cover one or cover zero. We got the ball in his hands, and he can make those types of plays. He’s really done it his entire career. I say it all the time, I'm super proud of not only Jahan Donson on the football field, but with the type of young man he is, how his parents raised him, the type of student he is.

“He's the perfect representation of what we want to be at Penn State, so I'm not surprised at all. He's got a very bright future and I'm a big fan as you could imagine.”

Part of what makes Dotson’s game so easy to fall in love with is the clear passion he plays with every time he puts on a blue and white uniform.

He surely could have gone to the NFL following his breakout campaign in 2020, but he stayed for a number of reasons, including his love for his coaches and teammates.

While he could have taken his money by entering the draft last year and developing on a professional level, he wanted to come back and play with the guys that he’s grown along with through his time in Happy Valley.

“Happiness trumps it all, being with these guys every single day,” Dotson said. “That's all I could dream about. These are the guys that I've been with for four years now. I came in as a little 18 year old. They've seen me grow in other ways that people haven’t. Being with these guys one last year was big for me. I love these guys to death.”

Dotson may be a bit undersized for the prototype wide receiver nowadays, but his work ethic and admitted desire for greatness has been evident throughout the year.

He talked this spring about “being legendary,” and he preached that once again following his career evening.

“I talk to you guys about being legendary,” Dotson said. “I feel like it's games like this that put me in the steps to do so. This is what I picture every time I step on the football field. I have very high expectations for myself. I set the bar very high. When I don’t accomplish that, I don't get mad at myself, I just go out and work. That's all I want to do.”

Someone who never fails to recognize the greatness of Dotson is his quarterback, Sean Clifford.

While Clifford had his struggles in Saturday’s game, Dotson provided the safety net all quarterbacks need on occasion.

Getting the ball in his hands is crucial, and accomplishing what Dotson has this year only makes the redshirt-senior quarterback want to see more.

"He always wants the ball. If he could get the ball every play, he would because that's just the guy he is,” Clifford said. “He wants the ball in his hands because he knows the talent that he brings to this team, and I want the ball in his hands as much as possible.”

In addition to Clifford, tight end Theo Johnson is often in awe of what he witnesses from his fellow pass catcher.

Johnson said he’s only improving, but can he get that much better from what he’s already put on tape?

The answer is apparently yes.

"Guys like that, you don't know how much better they can get, but he just keeps on getting better,” Johnson said. “I think that's probably the most impressive thing is that he's already been doing so much for us, and he just keeps on improving."

