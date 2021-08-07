‘He's ready for the moment’ | Penn State football's Sean Clifford ready to get past inconsistency

Being the starting quarterback for a major Division I program is an immense challenge in a number of different ways.

Aside from the physical adversity it presents, having a high level of mental toughness is critical to the success of quarterbacks at any level.

Nobody knows the importance of blocking out noise and remaining focused on what’s ahead better than third-year starter Sean Clifford.

It’s no secret that the Cincinnati, Ohio, native had his struggles in 2020. In fact, the veteran was benched in the team’s fourth game and was a big part of Penn State’s lackluster 0-5 start.

But once he got his opportunity to rebound from an ugly start to the campaign, Clifford took advantage of the chance and cemented himself as the 2021 starter thanks to some impressive late-season play.

Part of what made Clifford ready to accept that challenge was his ability to create a short-term memory for himself — a skill that’s much easier said than done.

He said it’s something you need to have at the position or else you’ll be bound to fail regardless of talent or arm strength.

“It’s super important, that's just part of the position,” Clifford said at Penn State football’s media day Saturday. “It’s yearly, it’s play-by-play, drive-by-drive — whatever it may be — the quarterback [position] is just up and down. But you’ve got to be able to learn to win, and I feel like I've been tested through all this.

“That's one of the best things that has happened to me is I am battle tested, and I'm ready to go.”

Someone who has seen some of that mental progression first-hand is star wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who said he’s confident in his quarterback's ability to put the past in the past.

Clifford certainly has the support of his teammates, and they’re pushing him toward greatness almost as much as the 6-foot-2 gunslinger is pushing himself.

“I can't wait to see him bounce back,” Dotson said. “He’s ready for this. He’s ready for the moment. He prepares like no other, and I can’t wait for him to show the country that.”

Parker Washington was a national standout as a freshman in 2020 despite Clifford’s inconsistent play.

However, Washington echoed Dotson’s sentiment and said Clifford came into this offseason with a head-down and get-to-work mentality, which he feels will pay dividends once the season begins.

“There is no doubt that he came in this offseason ready to work,” Washington said. “He's doing great things, he’s leading and I’m really excited for him this season for sure.”

While Clifford will have to overcome the struggles he’s had over the course of the last 12 months, he’s facing another wave of adversity in the locker room.

After the hiring of new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, Clifford has officially been under the guidance of four different coordinators since his arrival in Happy Valley. While James Franklin said Saturday that there’s advantages to having different voices and schemes, it’s tough for a quarterback to adjust to four new systems no matter what.

Yurcich said he’s aware of the issues Clifford has had on the field in the past, but he’s sure that with his help, the veteran quarterback can not only help the team win but play at a championship level.

“Any quarterback that has his demeanor, attitude and willingness to learn and understands everyday that there's something more to attain […] can get a lot better,” Yurcich said. “That's my job, to help him along and to guide him to give him the information that he needs. To continue to press upon the things that he has to improve upon and apply pressure where it needs to be in practice. Give him difficult looks, allow him to fail and then figure it out and continue to build his confidence up.”

It may be easy for anyone to bring up Clifford’s previous downfalls and inconsistent play over his Penn State tenure, but the signal caller isn’t blind to what he’s done under center in a blue and white uniform.

But like Yurcich and Clifford’s teammates said, the past is the past, and having a short-term memory will be essential to the future success of No. 14.

“Last season was last season. I'm not gonna sit here and act like it didn’t happen,” Clifford said. “I'm also not gonna sit here and act like we don't have a 0-0 record right now going into Wisconsin and don’t have a chance to win a Big Ten championship this year.

"I'm not gonna worry about what happened last year. We’ve got a great team, a great group of guys, and the last thing I'm going to do is waste time talking about last year when we have so much in front of us. So I’m going to keep grinding at the task at hand.”