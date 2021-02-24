The dates for the 2021 pro days have been set for NFL teams to scout potential draft picks ahead of April’s draft.

Penn State’s pro day is set to be held on Thursday, March 25.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will not be an NFL Combine this year, making these pro days all the more important for teams to evaluate talent and for prospects to prove themselves.

The NFL is allowing no more than three representatives per team to attend any pro day.

The NFL is also allowing colleges hosting pro days to have a maximum five players as “designated underclassmen” to participate.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football kicking specialist enters NCAA Transfer Portal Penn State has another player entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, this time from its special …