Heisman hopeful headlines players Penn State football must be wary of against Michigan State

Michigan State had its hopes set on its second College Football Playoff appearance in school history before any semblance of a chance was gashed by Ohio State last time out.

The Spartans have still pieced together an impressive campaign and are well in contention for a New Year’s Six bowl thanks to key players on both sides of the ball.

The passing attack can be lackluster at times but with playmakers on the offense, the Spartans can pose a threat to put up points, and a solid rush defense that allows the fifth-fewest yards per game among Big Ten teams rounds out their attack.

Here are a few players to keep an eye on in Penn State's regular-season finale Saturday in East Lansing.

Kenneth Walker III, running back

The junior Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker III has been Michigan State’s do-it-all guy for the entirety of the season.

Walker’s only real poor showing of the season came last week against Ohio State where he rushed the ball only six times for 25 yards and failed to find the end zone — other than that, he’s been electric.

He’s launched himself to the forefront of the Heisman talks with games such as his five touchdown showing against Michigan.

He’s also only two yards shy of cracking 1,500 rushing yards on the season, which leads the entire Big Ten by over 400 yards.

While his contest against the Buckeyes may have put a dent in his chances to bring home the Heisman, Walker still poses a serious threat to a Penn State defense that has had a few inconsistent showings against the run this season.

The Nittany Lions currently sit right in the middle of the conference — seventh out of 14 teams — in terms of rushing yards allowed per game, but they’ve been gashed by the likes of Illinois’ 357 yards on the ground.

Players such as Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter, Chez Mellusi, Chase Brown and TreVeyon Henderson have seen success running against the Nittany Lions.

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry and his defense need to hone in on Walker, or the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award finalist could make it a long day for Penn State fans.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Jayden Reed, wide receiver

If it’s not Walker burning the blue and white Saturday, it could very well be Jayden Reed.

The Naperville, Illinois, native has been one of the few consistent sources of offense for coach Mel Tucker’s squad, although he struggled mightily against the Buckeyes as well.

Reed is fourth in the conference in receiving yards at 857 but with only 47 receptions.

However, he ranks third among all Big Ten players in yards per catch at 18.2 and has the third-longest receiving touchdown in the conference at 85 yards.

Simply put, Reed is a big-play threat that the Penn State secondary will need to be keenly aware of.

He possesses speed that can take the top off of the defense, and he’s quick enough to create separation in short-yardage situations.

On top of being an elite target on offense, Reed is one of the best returners in the Big Ten — if not the country.

Reed ranks second in the nation in punt return average at 21.3 yards per return and has taken two punts to the house this season on only 10 returns.

Even though Payton Thorne struggled to find him against Ohio State last time out, Reed could very easily bounce back. He has the potential to light up the Penn State defense or special teams.

Jacub Panasiuk, defensive lineman

On the defensive side of the ball, Michigan State has been solid against the run and great at getting to the quarterback, sitting at second in the conference with 33 sacks.

However, the Spartans have been atrocious against the pass, sitting dead last in the Big Ten in yards and touchdowns allowed through the air.

One of the defensive forces for Michigan State, though, is Jacub Panasiuk.

The redshirt senior was a midseason second team All-American, according to the Athletic, and has been getting into opposing backfields all season long.

He, along with his teammate Jeff Pietrowski, are tied for 11th in the conference in sacks with 5.5 each.

On top of sacking the quarterback, Panasiuk is second on the team with 8.5 tackles for loss, while also recording a team best nine quarterback hits thus far.

He’s also deflected two passes, gotten on top of two fumbles and even forced a fumble of his own.

Panasiuk is a jack of all trades for the Michigan State defense and could pose problems to Sean Clifford, who got sacked seven times against Michigan, while simultaneously shutting down a Penn State rushing attack, which ranks second worst in the Big Ten.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE