Penn State’s defense has been suffocating all season long, and that didn’t change Saturday night against Indiana.

A number of incoming transfers and young players have stepped up and made immediate impacts as part of the trend, but a homegrown talent has started to live up to the hype inside of the Nittany Lions’ brick wall.

Brandon Smith has long been heralded for his physical attributes and talent at the linebacker position, but now he’s commanding respect for results he’s putting on the field, not just for the player he has the potential to be.

Coming into the Penn State program as a 5-star prospect back in 2019, Smith found the field early in his career as a true freshman, albeit with fairly limited action in 13 appearances.

In 2020, he stepped into a full-time starting role as a sophomore. There were plenty of bright spots for the Louisa, Virginia, native despite the disappointing year for Penn State overall.

As a junior in 2021, he’s one of the top performers on the defense and a name that’s making conference and national headlines.

For other members of the Penn State defense, it was only a matter of time for Smith to be the player he is today.

“He’s been balling,” cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said following Penn State’s 24-0 win over Indiana. “We knew he was gonna be a great player when he stepped in the building. It was just a matter of when he was gonna get his plays down and everything and just be comfortable and let the game slow down for him.

“I feel like the game slowed down for him, and I feel like he’s been making plays out there.”

Whatever the change was for Smith, he’s undoubtedly been making plays this season. He’s been all over the field week in and week out.

Against Indiana alone, he lined up at the line of scrimmage to pass rush numerous times in addition to his linebacking duties and was active in helping cover the middle of the field in passing situations.

The litany of roles hasn’t affected Smith, though, as he stuffed the stat sheet with five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry.

He’s leading the Nittany Lions in tackles so far this year and ranks second only behind defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in tackles for loss.

Being “all over the field” may be an understatement for No. 12.

When Temple transfer Ebiketie stepped into the Penn State program for the first time, Smith’s monstrous 6-foot-3, 241-pound frame made a quick impression. His image of Smith has only gotten better since day one.

“I knew he was a really good player, but just practicing with him I developed and have more respect for him by the way he approaches every day and works hard,” Ebiketie said.

The approach in practice has paid off, as Smith’s performance against Auburn earned him a nod as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after a career-high 10 tackles.

There’s a noticeable jump in production for Smith in year three for outsiders around the program, but those in the program know it wasn’t a fluke, and it has extended into a stronger leadership role for the junior.

“He’s been a good leader,” Porter Jr. said. “He’s always on time. He’s always looking to get better in the weight room, film room, anywhere. He’s stepped up a lot from last year to this year.”

Stock is rising across the board for Smith this season and after stringing together multiple standout performances, his fellow Nittany Lions are thankful to have the eighth-highest recruit in program history on their side.

“The man is talented,” Ebiketie said. “Just being able to practice with him, playing in games with him, seeing the type of plays that he’s able to make, I’m just happy we’re out there every single day getting better.”

